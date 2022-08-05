Lorestry Announces Maternal-Child Health - Mapping for Two

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorestry , the world's first and only app that maps health data for parents to the language of healthcare, now captures mother-baby dyad stories during pregnancy.

A free, next-generation app for a new generation of parents, Lorestry provides expecting parents with a meaningful and powerful health data asset that they curate and control. With Lorestry, it is parents –– not health systems, payers, or providers, who determine who has access to their private information. Parents can use their data set for informed conversations, relationship-building, sharing, collaboration, self-advocacy, and family health history creation.

The expanded version of the app has been released at a critical period for maternal-child health.

reported that U.S. maternal mortality rates had increased to 24 percent, an increase of 4% over 2019 figures. (Maternal mortality rates are deaths per 100,000 live births.) In 2020, the CDCthat U.S. maternal mortality rates had increased to 24 percent, an increase of 4% over 2019 figures. (Maternal mortality rates are deaths per 100,000 live births.)

Nearly one in 5 pregnant women are over 35. According to the CDC, maternal mortality rates increase with the maternal age. For women 40 and older, the maternal mortality rate in 2020 was almost 8 times higher than the rate for individuals under age 25.

Lorestry, the first app that collects and maps real-world data for consumers, includes daily tracking of maternal feelings, documentation of conditions that may be diagnosed in utero, and the social/environmental conditions that impact maternal-child outcomes. Access to air conditioning, as just one example, has a serious impact on maternal health and infant prematurity. In July 2021, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) released new clinical guidance about heat and environmental risks and highlighted "that climate change is an urgent women's health concern as well as a major public health challenge." Additionally, ACOG states that "There is emerging evidence that links exposure to toxic environmental agents and adverse reproductive and developmental health outcomes."

Lorestry provides a way to capture social determinants of health (SDoH) and environmental determinants of health (EDoH) variables which can be shared with health systems, community health, and early education providers. Privately capturing this information in real-time and outside of the clinical setting, reduces geographical barriers, and should help accelerate time-sensitive interventions that have been shown to improve life outcomes. The app simultaneously creates a longitudinal record of early life experiences and developmental progression.

Alea Diagnostics

Alea Diagnostics, creator of the Lorestry app, provides family-friendly benefit solutions for employers to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, and that support underserved populations. Alea works with hospitals and health systems interested in health equity for newborns and children. Follow @AleaDx on Twitter.

