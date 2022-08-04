Environmental Artist Isabel Varela Launches Sustainable Fashion Exhibit at ChaShaMa

August 11, 2022 - September 23, 2022

NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable multidisciplinary artist Isabel Varela will host her second solo art exhibition, Clothes: Minded and Repurposed, from August 11 - September 23, exposing audiences to the dangers of waste in the fashion industry and how her personal experiences helped shape her position as a passionate environmental activist. Varela has partnered on the event with ChaShaMa, an organization that helps create a more diverse and inclusive world for community-centric artists.

Clothes: Minded and Repurposed is a follow up to Varela's debut solo art exhibit, Clothes: Minded, which ran in 2018 at the Caelum Gallery in NYC. The event featured Varela's work alongside like-minded sustainable artists, working together to captivate the reality of wasteful fashion and what we as a community can do to help improve things. Clothes: Minded and Repurposed will build on her 2018 concept, highlighting fashion industry malpractices and sharing a variety of initiatives people can take to voice their support. The exhibit will feature mixed media pieces centered on these concepts, including: three 10-foot sculptures, one 10-foot x 10-foot sculpture, three 60 x 60 inch mixed media works, and three 40 x 40 inch mixed media paintings.

Varela's main inspiration for the exhibit is her personal experience. She takes this space and opportunity to turn her pain, shame, and guilt into a powerful learning tool for others to help them transform and heal – which, in turn, heals our planet.

About Isabel Varela :

Isabel Varela began her career as a fashion designer in her mid-twenties, intent on becoming a global sensation when the reality of $100K debt caused her dreams to come crashing down. Today, she is a sustainably-minded designer, artist, advocate, keynote speaker, and life coach, utilizing her platform to help others hang up their addiction and tap into the only solution to self-destructive behavior – self-love.

About ChaShaMa:

Since 1995, ChaShaMa has partnered with property owners to transform unused real estate for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events, provided 1,500 classes in under-served communities, and reached audiences of nearly a million.

