Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter Revenues, Up 51%

Second Quarter Operating Margin of 26% and Adjusted Operating Margin of 30%

Diluted EPS of $2.58 and Adjusted Diluted EPS Rose 45% to $3.24

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

"I am very proud of our second quarter results," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "I am particularly excited by record revenues for the Crocs Brand and the strong growth internationally. HEYDUDE continues to outperform our expectations and we now expect nearly $1 billion in pro forma revenues this year."

"We have two incredibly strong brands that are well positioned to meet the needs of our core consumer with our value and comfort proposition. The consumer demand for both our brands is exceptional and we expect both brands to gain market share in this dynamic environment. We remain incredibly confident in our long term growth and our ability to generate best-in-class profitability."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Consolidated revenues of $964.6 million increased 50.5%, or 55.6% on a constant currency basis, as compared to 2021.

Crocs Brand record quarterly revenues of $732.2 million increased 14.3%, or 19.4% on a constant currency basis, as compared to 2021.

HEYDUDE Brand revenues were $232.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, up approximately 96% compared to 2021.

Crocs Brand digital sales grew 16.8%, or 20.8% on a constant currency basis, to represent 37.2% of Crocs Brand revenues versus 36.4% in prior year. HEYDUDE Brand digital penetration was 31.5% of HEYDUDE Brand revenues.

Operating margin was 25.7% and adjusted operating margin was 30.1%.

Diluted earnings per share was $2.58 , a decrease as a result of a favorable, discrete impact of a tax legislation change in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 45.3% to $3.24 compared to $2.23 in 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Amounts referred to as "adjusted" or "non-GAAP" are non-GAAP measures and include adjustments that are described under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures." A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts are contained in the schedules below.

Revenues were $964.6 million , an increase of 50.5% from the same period last year, or 55.6% on a constant currency basis. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC"), which includes retail and e-commerce, grew 22.8%, and wholesale grew 80.6%.

Gross margin was 51.6% compared to 61.7% and adjusted gross margin was 55.2% compared to 61.8% in the same period last year. Adjusted gross margin excludes $35.1 million of costs, of which $34.3 million is a HEYDUDE inventory fair value step-up related to the acquisition. Crocs Brand gross margin was 57.7%, 400 basis points lower than prior year driven primarily by 445 basis points of freight headwinds, including 340 basis points of air freight, and 105 basis points of currency, partially offset by increased prices and product mix.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $249.8 million increased from $199.9 million in the same period last year, and SG&A as a percent of revenues improved to 25.9% from 31.2% in prior year. Adjusted SG&A improved to 25.1% of revenues versus 31.2% for the same period last year. Adjusted SG&A excludes $7.5 million of costs, primarily related to the HEYDUDE integration.

Income from operations increased 27.0% to $248.0 million and operating margin was 25.7% compared to 30.5% for the same period last year due to increased air freight and HEYDUDE acquisition and integration expenses. Adjusted income from operations rose 47.9% to $290.6 million and adjusted operating margin was 30.1%. Incremental air freight costs negatively impacted adjusted operating margin by 240 basis points and currency impacted by 80 basis points.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.58 , a decrease as a result of a favorable, discrete impact of a tax legislation change in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 45.3% to $3.24 compared to $2.23 in 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Brand Summary

Crocs Brand : Revenues increased 14.3%, or 19.4% on a constant currency basis, to $732.2 million . Wholesale revenues increased 27.7%, or 35.2% on a constant currency basis. DTC comparable sales increased 7.5%.

HEYDUDE Brand: Revenues during the second quarter were $232.4 million . Wholesale revenues were $162.5 million and DTC revenues were $69.9 million .

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $187.4 million as of June 30, 2022 , compared to $213.2 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Inventories increased to $501.5 million as of June 30, 2022 , compared to $213.5 million as of December 31, 2021 and $209.1 million as of June 30, 2021 . This increase was driven primarily by the addition of HEYDUDE and increased in transit inventory for the Crocs Brand.

Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $56.7 million , compared to $21.3 million for the same period last year.

Borrowings were $2.77 billion as of June 30, 2022 compared to $771.4 million as of December 31, 2021 , an increase driven primarily by borrowings used to finance a portion of the HEYDUDE acquisition. Our liquidity position remains strong with $187.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $475.8 million in available borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2022 .

Financial Outlook

Full Year 2022

With respect to 2022, we expect:

Consolidated revenues to be approximately $3.395 to $3.505 billion , representing growth between 47% and 52% compared to 2021.

Gross margin to still include $75 million of air freight in 2022.

Adjusted operating income of approximately $880 to $945 million and adjusted operating margin to still be approximately 26% to 27%. This excludes non-GAAP adjustments primarily related to the HEYDUDE acquisition and integration of $75 million in cost of sales and $55 million in SG&A.

GAAP tax rate still of approximately 25% and non-GAAP effective tax rate still of approximately 22%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share to now be between $9.50 and $10.30 .

Capital expenditures to still be approximately $170 to $200 million , primarily for supply chain investments to support growth.

Gross leverage to still be below 2.0x by mid-year 2023 following strong earnings and cash flow expectations for 2022.

Third Quarter 2022

With respect to the third quarter of 2022, we expect:

Consolidated revenues to be approximately $915 to $955 million , implying approximately 46% to 53% growth compared to third quarter 2021 revenues of $626 million .

Adjusted operating margin of approximately 25% to 26%, including approximately $15 million impact from air freight and excluding non-GAAP adjustments of $10 million in SG&A primarily related to the HEYDUDE integration.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues $ 964,581

$ 640,773

$ 1,624,729

$ 1,100,871 Cost of sales 466,848

245,592

802,072

452,471 Gross profit 497,733

395,181

822,657

648,400 Selling, general and administrative expenses 249,769

199,859

456,016

328,392 Income from operations 247,964

195,322

366,641

320,008 Foreign currency losses, net (1,202)

(117)

(722)

(621) Interest income 86

71

188

98 Interest expense (32,963)

(4,712)

(52,215)

(6,344) Other income (expense), net 419

2

(528)

13 Income before income taxes 214,304

190,566

313,364

313,154 Income tax expense (benefit) 53,989

(128,388)

80,289

(104,198) Net income $ 160,315

$ 318,954

$ 233,075

$ 417,352 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.60

$ 5.02

$ 3.84

$ 6.47 Diluted $ 2.58

$ 4.93

$ 3.79

$ 6.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 61,590

63,595

60,712

64,526 Diluted 62,236

64,640

61,571

65,744

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Numerator:













Net income $ 160,315

$ 318,954

$ 233,075

$ 417,352 Denominator:













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 61,590

63,595

60,712

64,526 Plus: Dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 646

1,045

859

1,218 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 62,236

64,640

61,571

65,744















Net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.60

$ 5.02

$ 3.84

$ 6.47 Diluted $ 2.58

$ 4.93

$ 3.79

$ 6.35

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and par value amounts)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,352

$ 213,197 Restricted cash - current 32

65 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $28,087 and $20,715, respectively 423,490

182,629 Inventories 501,527

213,520 Income taxes receivable 2,223

22,301 Other receivables 16,742

12,252 Prepaid expenses and other assets 36,941

22,605 Total current assets 1,168,307

666,569 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $89,009 and

$83,745, respectively 140,278

108,398 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $116,500 and $108,167, respectively 1,804,067

28,802 Goodwill 714,143

1,600 Deferred tax assets, net 513,582

567,201 Restricted cash 3,187

3,663 Right-of-use assets 236,077

160,768 Other assets 7,001

8,067 Total assets $ 4,586,642

$ 1,545,068 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 225,302

$ 162,145 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 242,754

166,887 Income taxes payable 58,702

16,279 Current borrowings 25,403

— Current operating lease liabilities 49,983

42,932 Total current liabilities 602,144

388,243 Deferred tax liabilities, net 312,821

— Long-term income taxes payable 216,042

219,744 Long-term borrowings 2,743,507

771,390 Long-term operating lease liabilities 217,586

149,237 Other liabilities 2,577

2,372 Total liabilities 4,094,677

1,530,986 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5.0 million shares authorized including

1.0 million authorized as Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, none outstanding —

— Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 109.3 million

and 105.9 million issued, 61.6 million and 58.3 million outstanding, respectively 109

106 Treasury stock, at cost, 47.7 million and 47.6 million shares, respectively (1,690,780)

(1,684,262) Additional paid-in capital 783,862

496,036 Retained earnings 1,512,115

1,279,040 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (113,341)

(76,838) Total stockholders' equity 491,965

14,082 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,586,642

$ 1,545,068

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 233,075

$ 417,352 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 16,754

15,749 Operating lease cost 30,887

29,758 Inventory donations 1,941

641 Recovery of doubtful accounts, net (180)

(2,556) Share-based compensation 17,575

19,348 Deferred income taxes —

(176,862) Other non-cash items 5,316

836 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:





Accounts receivable (181,154)

(82,621) Inventories (121,452)

(36,099) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,309)

(6,419) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 85,091

75,520 Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (29,927)

(22,759) Income taxes 36,127

10,478 Cash provided by operating activities 84,744

242,366 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment, and software (56,744)

(21,329) Acquisition of HEYDUDE, net of cash acquired (2,040,265)

— Other (20)

6 Cash used in investing activities (2,097,029)

(21,323) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from notes issuance —

350,000 Proceeds from borrowings 2,240,677

170,000 Repayments of borrowings (195,000)

(305,000) Deferred debt issuance costs (51,395)

(8,961) Repurchases of common stock —

(350,000) Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding (6,756)

(11,619) Other 95

236 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,987,621

(155,344) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,690)

(1,793) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (26,354)

63,906 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 216,925

139,273 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 190,571

$ 203,179

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP cost of sales," "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP gross margin by brand," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit)," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP operating income," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share." Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.

We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 964,581

$ 640,773

$ 1,624,729

$ 1,100,871















GAAP cost of sales $ 466,848

$ 245,592

$ 802,072

$ 452,471 Distribution centers (1) (1,389)

(1,115)

(2,580)

(2,100) HEYDUDE inventory fair value step-up (2) (34,323)

—

(62,250)

— Inventory reserve in Russia (3) 575

—

(1,225)

— Total adjustments (35,137)

(1,115)

(66,055)

(2,100) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 431,711

$ 244,477

$ 736,017

$ 450,371















GAAP gross profit $ 497,733

$ 395,181

$ 822,657

$ 648,400 GAAP gross margin 51.6 %

61.7 %

50.6 %

58.9 %















Non-GAAP gross profit $ 532,870

$ 396,296

$ 888,712

$ 650,500 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.2 %

61.8 %

54.7 %

59.1 %

Non-GAAP gross margin reconciliation by brand:

Crocs Brand:







Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 57.7 %

61.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





Distribution centers (1) 0.2 %

0.1 % Inventory reserve in Russia (3) less than (0.1)%

— % Non-GAAP Crocs Brand gross margin 57.9 %

61.8 %

HEYDUDE Brand:



Three Months

Ended June 30,

2022

(in thousands) GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin 32.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments:

Inventory fair value step-up (2) 14.7 % Non-GAAP HEYDUDE Brand gross margin 47.1 %

(1) Represents expenses, including expansion costs and duplicate rent costs, related to our distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio and

Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

(2) Represents a step-up of HEYDUDE inventory costs to fair value upon the close of the acquisition on February 17, 2022.

(3) Represents the net impact of an inventory reserve expense in our EMEALA segment associated with the continued shutdown of our direct operations in Russia.



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 964,581

$ 640,773

$ 1,624,729

$ 1,100,871















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 249,769

$ 199,859

$ 456,016

$ 328,392 HEYDUDE acquisition-related costs (1) (5,741)

—

(26,342)

— Impact of shutdown of Russia direct operations (2) (570)

—

(5,837)

— Duplicate headquarters rent (3) (1,202)

—

(1,202)

— Total adjustments (7,513)

—

(33,381)

— Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (4) $ 242,256

$ 199,859

$ 422,635

$ 328,392















GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 25.9 %

31.2 %

28.1 %

29.8 % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues 25.1 %

31.2 %

26.0 %

29.8 %

(1) Represents costs related to the acquisition and integration of HEYDUDE, including legal, professional, consulting, and transaction fees.

(2) Represents various costs associated with the continued shutdown of our direct operations in Russia, including severance and lease exit costs and penalties.

(3) Represents duplicate rent costs associated with our upcoming move to a new headquarters.

(4) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.



Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP revenues $ 964,581

$ 640,773

$ 1,624,729

$ 1,100,871















GAAP income from operations $ 247,964

$ 195,322

$ 366,641

$ 320,008 Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1) 35,137

1,115

66,055

2,100 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) 7,513

—

33,381

— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 290,614

$ 196,437

$ 466,077

$ 322,108















GAAP operating margin 25.7 %

30.5 %

22.6 %

29.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 30.1 %

30.7 %

28.7 %

29.3 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more details.



Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands) GAAP income from operations $ 247,964

$ 195,322

$ 366,641

$ 320,008 GAAP income before income taxes 214,304

190,566

313,364

313,154















Non-GAAP income from operations (1) $ 290,614

$ 196,437

$ 466,077

$ 322,108 GAAP non-operating income (expenses):













Foreign currency losses, net (1,202)

(117)

(722)

(621) Interest income 86

71

188

98 Interest expense (32,963)

(4,712)

(52,215)

(6,344) Other income (expense), net 419

2

(528)

13 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 256,954

$ 191,681

$ 412,800

$ 315,254















GAAP income tax expense $ 53,989

$ (128,388)

$ 80,289

$ (104,198) Tax effect of non-GAAP operating adjustments 8,416

279

16,038

528 Impact of intra-entity IP transfers (2) (6,799)

175,411

(9,906)

175,059 Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 55,606

$ 47,302

$ 86,421

$ 71,389















GAAP effective income tax rate 25.2 %

(67.4) %

25.6 %

(33.3) % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 21.6 %

24.7 %

20.9 %

22.6 %

(1) See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details.

(2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, and subsequently in the fourth quarter of 2021, we made changes to our international legal structure, including

an intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transfers

resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair

value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of these transfers. The prior year

adjustment also includes the release of the valuation allowance as a result of a tax law change.



Non-GAAP net income per share reconciliation:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands, except per share data) Numerator:













GAAP net income $ 160,315

$ 318,954

$ 233,075

$ 417,352 Non-GAAP cost of sales adjustments (1) 35,137

1,115

66,055

2,100 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (2) 7,513

—

33,381

— Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,617)

(175,690)

(6,132)

(175,587) Non-GAAP net income $ 201,348

$ 144,379

$ 326,379

$ 243,865 Denominator:













GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 61,590

63,595

60,712

64,526 Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock units 646

1,045

859

1,218 GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 62,236

64,640

61,571

65,744















GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 2.60

$ 5.02

$ 3.84

$ 6.47 Diluted $ 2.58

$ 4.93

$ 3.79

$ 6.35















Non-GAAP net income per common share:













Basic $ 3.27

$ 2.27

$ 5.38

$ 3.78 Diluted $ 3.24

$ 2.23

$ 5.30

$ 3.71

(1) See 'Non-GAAP cost of sales, gross profit, and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information.

(2) See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation'

above for more information.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Third Quarter 2022:







Approximately:



Non-GAAP operating margin reconciliation:





GAAP operating margin 24% to 25%



Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE integration and duplicate rent (1) 1 %



Non-GAAP operating margin 25% to 26%











Full Year 2022:







Approximately:

($ in millions, except per share data) Non-GAAP operating margin and operating income reconciliation:





GAAP operating margin and operating income 22% to 23%

$750 to $815 Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE acquisition (1) 4 %

$130 Non-GAAP operating margin and operating income 26% to 27%

$880 to $945 Non-GAAP effective tax rate reconciliation:





GAAP effective tax rate 25 %



Non-GAAP adjustments associated with amortization of intellectual property (2) (3) %



Non-GAAP effective tax rate 22 %



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share reconciliation:





GAAP diluted earnings per share $7.50 to $8.30



Non-GAAP adjustments, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE acquisition and amortization of intellectual property (1)(2) $2.00



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $9.50 to $10.30





(1) In the third quarter of 2022, we expect to incur $10 million in SG&A, primarily associated with HEYDUDE integration costs and duplicate rent associated with our

upcoming move to a new headquarters. For the full year 2022, we expect to incur $55 million in SG&A, primarily associated with the HEYDUDE acquisition and

integration, and a total $75 million in cost of sales, primarily related to the write up of HEYDUDE inventory costs to fair market value at the close of acquisition.

(2) In the fourth quarter of 2020, and subsequently in the fourth quarter of 2021, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transfer

of certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. This adjustment represents the amortization of the deferred tax

asset related to these intellectual property rights in this period and the tax impact of cost of sales and SG&A non-GAAP adjustments.



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUES BY SEGMENT AND CHANNEL (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Constant Currency % Change (1)





Favorable (Unfavorable)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Q2 2022-2021

YTD 2022-2021

Q2 2022-2021

YTD 2022-2021

(in thousands)



Revenues:





























North America (2) $ 422,936

$ 393,152

$ 742,386

$ 660,419

7.6 %

12.4 %

7.8 %

12.5 % Asia Pacific 148,889

126,834

244,737

209,426

17.4 %

16.9 %

27.6 %

25.5 % EMEALA (2) 160,377

120,778

290,297

230,978

32.8 %

25.7 %

48.4 %

38.0 % Brand corporate (2) 14

9

21

48

55.6 %

(56.3) %

55.6 %

(56.3) % Crocs Brand revenues 732,216

640,773

1,277,441

1,100,871

14.3 %

16.0 %

19.4 %

20.3 % HEYDUDE Brand revenues (3) 232,365

—

347,288

—

— %

— %

— %

— % Total consolidated revenues $ 964,581

$ 640,773

$ 1,624,729

$ 1,100,871

50.5 %

47.6 %

55.6 %

51.9 %

(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

(2) In the first quarter of 2022, certain changes were made related to our segment composition. As a result of these changes, the previously reported amounts for revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 have been revised to conform to current period presentation. Refer to our 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 for the impacts of these changes.

(3) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022 and added the HEYDUDE Brand as a new operating segment. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the six months ended June 30, 2022 represent results during the partial period beginning on February 17, 2022 through June 30, 2022 (the "Partial Period"), and there are no comparative amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Constant Currency %

Change (1)





Favorable (Unfavorable)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Q2 2022-2021

YTD 2022-2021

Q2 2022-2021

YTD 2022-2021

(in thousands) Crocs Brand:





























Wholesale $ 392,511

$ 307,327

$ 736,768

$ 597,366

27.7 %

23.3 %

35.2 %

29.2 % Direct-to-consumer 339,705

333,446

540,673

503,505

1.9 %

7.4 %

4.8 %

9.8 % Total Crocs Brand 732,216

640,773

1,277,441

1,100,871

14.3 %

16.0 %

19.4 %

20.3 % HEYDUDE Brand:





























Wholesale 162,499

—

249,418

—

— %

— %

— %

— % Direct-to-consumer 69,866

—

97,870

—

— %

— %

— %

— % Total HEYDUDE Brand 232,365

—

347,288

—

— %

— %

— %

— % Total consolidated revenues $ 964,581

$ 640,773

$ 1,624,729

$ 1,100,871

50.5 %

47.6 %

55.6 %

51.9 %

(1) Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information.

(2) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the six months ended June 30, 2022 represent results during the Partial Period, and there are no comparative amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.



CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RETAIL STORE COUNTS (UNAUDITED)

The tables below illustrate the overall change in the number of our Crocs Brand company-operated retail locations by

reportable operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022:



March 31,

2022

Opened

Closed

June 30,

2022 Company-operated retail locations:













North America 175

—

—

175 Asia Pacific 153

1

2

152 EMEALA 44

—

3

41 Total 372

1

5

368

















December 31,

2021

Opened

Closed

June 30,

2022 Company-operated retail locations:













Americas 173

2

—

175 Asia Pacific 153

2

3

152 EMEA 47

1

7

41 Total 373

5

10

368

CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES DIGITAL SALES PERCENTAGE AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER COMPARABLE SALES (UNAUDITED)

Digital sales, which includes sales through our company-owned websites, third party marketplaces, and e-tailers, as a percent of total revenues,

by operating segment were:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Digital sales as a percent of total revenues:













Crocs Brand 37.2 %

36.4 %

35.3 %

34.7 % HEYDUDE Brand (1) 31.5 %

— %

29.6 %

— % Total (2) 35.8 %

36.4 %

34.1 %

34.7 %



(1) We acquired HEYDUDE on February 17, 2022. Therefore, the amounts shown above for the six months ended June 30, 2022 represent results

during the Partial Period, and there are no comparative amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the digital sales as a percent of total revenues represents the Crocs Brand.

Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") comparable sales for the Crocs Brand are as follows:



Constant Currency (1)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Direct-to-consumer comparable sales: (2)













Crocs Brand (3) 7.5 %

N/A

10.7 %

N/A

(1) Reflects period over period change on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures" for more information.

(2) Comparable store status, as included in the DTC comparable sales figures above, is determined on a monthly basis. Comparable store sales

include the revenues of stores that have been in operation for more than twelve months. Stores in which selling square footage has changed

more than 15% as a result of a remodel, expansion, or reduction are excluded until the thirteenth month in which they have comparable prior

year sales. Temporarily closed stores are excluded from the comparable store sales calculation during the month of closure and in the same

month in the following year. Location closures in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month post re-opening. E-commerce

comparable revenues are based on same site sales period over period. E-commerce sites that are temporarily offline or unable to transact or

fulfill orders ("site disruption") are excluded from the comparable sales calculation during the month of site disruption and in the same month in

the following year. E-commerce site disruptions in excess of three months are excluded until the thirteenth month after the site has re-opened.

(3) In the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on 2020 sales we did not disclose DTC

comparable sales, as they were not meaningful.



