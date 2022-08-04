Award-Winning PNW Distillery Creates a Buzz in the Whiskey Market

Traditional methods and modern flavor profiles attract bourbon connoisseurs and wine drinkers alike

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNW-based distillery Doc Swinson's is shaking up the whiskey scene, one new release at a time.

Doc Swinson's is located in Northwest Washington State - and this location, while unusual for the whiskey scene, contributes to their unique processes and finishes: "We're very far outside of the region most people would associate with bourbon, and I think that gives us the space to experiment without the expectation that we follow tradition," states Master Blender Jesse Parker. "The PNW is unique in that it's a pretty good approximation of Scotland's climate. We believe that continuing to age the product in this climate after it's spent some time in the more extreme Midwest (where bourbons are typically from) allows for the flavor profile to mellow out and play together during the blending process."

This unique perspective on the art of whiskey has paid off: Doc Swinson's has recently received a number of high honors, such as Washington State Distiller of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition; Double Gold and a nomination for Whiskey of the Year at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition; Double Platinum, Best in Category, and Best Independent Bottler by Fred Minnick's ASCOT awards; and Double Gold, Consumers Choice, and Innovation medals from the SIP awards.

"We've been honored to receive their attention," says Jesse Parker. "Part of our goal is to do justice to a traditional industry, while also continually pushing flavor boundaries - so together we can all grow and adapt, bringing more delicious American whiskeys to the world."

To that end, Doc's is releasing 8 new expressions into their highly accoladed Exploratory Cask line this summer. Parker states, "we keep a thumb on the pulse of each point of processing to ensure we bottle the best each batch can be, while also creating innovative flavor combinations along the way."

ABOUT DOC SWINSON'S

Doc Swinson's got its start in 2017 when the team found a cache of barrels that was too good to pass up. Since its start, Doc's has steadily grown its lineup, adding new products and receiving accolades along the way. Doc Swinson's whiskey is available in 22 states and Canada, as well as online with shipping to any qualifying state.

