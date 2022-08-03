RAE Health Awarded Second Small Business Innovation Research Award from the National Institutes of Health

The award will support research of RAE cHealth as a digital community support tool to promote recovery from substance use disorder.

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital therapeutic leader RAE Health today announced they have been awarded their second SBIR (NIH Small Business Innovation Research award), 1R44DA056162-01. RAE's cHealth division will utilize this award to further expand their digital platform to address socioeconomic barriers to treatment and recovery while facilitating peer-to-peer recovery integration into substance use disorder rehabilitation programs. The cHealth platform aims to address and fill a much-needed gap with digital inequalities within SUD treatment to individuals across socioeconomic barriers.

RAE Health (PRNewsfoto/RAE Health) (PRNewswire)

This award builds on and furthers RAE's development of their software platform and mobile application currently being used to detect stress and cravings with wearable sensor technology facilitating just-in-time interventions. The grant award will be used to build on RAE's prior published studies and clinical trial focused on RAE's real-time, automated behavioral interventions triggered by digital biomarkers. Real-time alerting offers a personalized intervention approach to mental health and treatment, an area that NIDA and behavioral research experts have identified as a critical next step for the field of drug abuse treatment. Supporting this study across disparate socioeconomic sectors has gained significant support of the company from a wide variety of industry and political stakeholders and thought leaders.

"cHealth will impact treatment by providing immediate feedback to those in recovery as well as to those who serve them. Having real-time data on the status of a patient in the recovery process allows for tailoring of interventions to the individual, especially for peer service providers who live and work in the communities affected.

The industry speaks often about meeting the person in recovery where they are at and RAE's cHealth provides the opportunity to do just that. Better information, awareness, and response will lead to better outcomes. Better outcomes will have remarkable effects on those served, their families, and community." Chris Haasan, CEO, Rae Health

The research for this grant will be conducted through joint efforts of Stephanie Carreiro, M.D., PhD of University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School and Premananda Indic, PhD of the University Texas at Tyler, RAE's primary research collaborators.

About RAE Health

RAE Health (www.raehealth.com) is a mental health solutions company that bridges the gap between mobile health and digital therapeutics. The platform utilizes a patented algorithm with a wearable device tied to a mobile app to detect patterns of stress and cravings in real time.

This provides individuals, patients, caregivers, providers, and our licensees a clinically objective detection and intervention tool for better mental health. Current and developing applications include substance use disorders, pain management, suicide prevention, PTSD, eating disorders, anxiety, and depression.

RAE's technology has been the subject of multiple published research studies funded in part by the National Institute of Health (NIH). It is time for individuals everywhere to Realize, Analyze, and Engage.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute On Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44DA056162. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Media Contact:

Alex Walden

RAE Health

775.443.7836

alex@Raehealth.com/. info@raehealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RAE Health