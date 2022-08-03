Music industry veteran Lefroy Verghese joins Audio Network

New hire positions company for success in driving growth across Asia-Pacific region

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lefroy Verghese, a high-profile licensing and A&R executive with more than two decades of experience in the music business, has joined global production music company Audio Network as general manager of its Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. His hiring indicates a significant commitment to expanding the company's APAC operations as it continues to break ground in creating original, high-quality music for television, advertising, enterprise, and digital media.

In his new role, Verghese will oversee Audio Network's commercial activities in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, and China – one of the fastest growing countries for the business worldwide. His portfolio will include leading all sales and marketing initiatives in order to push sync licensing and publishing revenues to TV, advertising, and branded content clients in the region.

"We are delighted Lefroy has joined our talented team at Audio Network. He is an exceptional leader possessing a rare mix of commercial and creative skills, and he has a proven track record of achievement in the APAC region," said Andy Williams, Audio Network's Chief Commercial Officer. "With Lefroy leading our business in APAC, we are excited about opening up new markets and accelerating our growth plans in the region."

Verghese most recently served as general manager of Asia-Pacific, senior director, A&R for BMG Music, where he managed teams throughout Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. In addition, during his tenure running one of BMG's premier production music labels – it witnessed the successful development of commercially viable local artists playing regional music.

About Audio Network

Audio Network is a music company creating original, high-quality music for broadcasters, brands, creators, and music fans everywhere. From Hollywood to YouTube, Coca-Cola to Vice, it has helped to tell some of the world's most iconic stories. With an expansive roster of 1,000+ renowned composers, respected singer-songwriters and known and emerging artists worldwide, the Audio Network catalogue of over 200,000 tracks spans every imaginable genre and mood.

