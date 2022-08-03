Magewell to Highlight New Capture, Conversion, and Streaming Solutions at IBC 2022

Demonstrations will showcase how the company's innovations empower IP-based production and media delivery workflows

NANJING, China, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Video interface and IP workflow innovator Magewell is excited to be gearing up for the long-awaited, in-person return of Europe's preeminent professional media and entertainment technology exhibition. Appearing in stand 7.A40 at IBC2022 from September 9 to 12 in Amsterdam, the company will showcase capture, conversion, and streaming solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens.

Magewell is heading to the IBC2022 media technology conference and exhibition with powerful new solutions including the USB Fusion video capture and mixing hardware. (PRNewswire)

Magewell's video I/O and IP media solutions have become even more crucial for video production and broadcast professionals as they increasingly deploy new remote production models and streaming-centric workflows. Demonstrations of new and recent solutions will include:

The new USB Fusion video capture and mixing hardware lets users easily combine camera and wired screenshare sources into attractive live presentations for streaming, virtual events, online lectures, webinars, news reporting, video conferencing, and other applications. Featuring two HDMI inputs and one USB webcam input, it lets users switch between sources or combine two inputs into one output and bring the result into popular Windows, Mac, and Linux software via its USB 3.0 interface.

The flexible new Pro Convert AES67 is a multi-format audio encoder, decoder, and I/O interface device. It can convert IP-based audio between AES67 (including compatibility with the SMPTE 2110-30 specification), NDI® (with uncompressed audio), and SRT (with AAC compression), enabling mixed-technology local and remote production workflows that combine third-party products supporting different standards and formats. The device can also encode analog audio into AES67, NDI® or SRT streams as an 'on-ramp' to IP networks, as well as decoding IP audio streams for analog output.

Ultra Encode supports H.264, H.265, and NDI®|HX encoding plus a wide range of streaming protocols including SRT, RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP, and HLS. Ultra Encode can also be combined with Magewell's ®|HX or streaming formats, and multiple units can be managed centrally through the The latest updates to the Ultra Encode family of universal live media encoders. Ideal for applications ranging from live streaming and remote contribution to IP-based production,supports H.264, H.265, and NDI|HX encoding plus a wide range of streaming protocols including SRT, RTMP, RTMPS, RTSP, and HLS.can also be combined with Magewell's Pro Convert decoders for end-to-end media transport in NDI|HX or streaming formats, and multiple units can be managed centrally through the Magewell Cloud software.

Magewell's Netherlands-based distribution partner MVD Europe BV will help manage its IBC2022 exhibit. "It has been almost three years since we were able to meet customers and partners in person at an IBC Show, and the media technology landscape has changed a lot in that time," said Edo van der Gaag, Head of Business Development at MVD Europe. "We're looking forward to seeing everyone at IBC2022 and showing them how Magewell's innovations can help them successfully navigate these technology and workflow transitions."

For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

Copyright 2022 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a registered trademark of Vizrt Group. #NDI

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magewell