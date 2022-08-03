Win Stuff
InventHelp Inventor Develops Barbed Decorative Pin for Florists (OCM-1516)

Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a florist and I thought there could be a more attractive way to secure a boutonniere or other floral arrangement upright and to prevent it from sagging," said an inventor, from Fontana, Calif., "so I invented the BARBED DECORATIVE PIN. My design eliminates the need to constantly reposition the flowers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of anchoring floral arrangements, garlands, bouquets, corsages and boutonnieres. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional straight pins. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to use and secure so it is ideal for florists, seamstresses, interior designers, home decorators, banquet venues, crafters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1516, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-barbed-decorative-pin-for-florists-ocm-1516-301596650.html

SOURCE InventHelp

