Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces HoneyDrip.com July 2022 Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that HoneyDrip.com has seen month over month growth, continuing into July 2022. Honeydrip.com is a digital platform designed and owned by CMGR with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect and engage with fans and monetize exclusive content.

Yuliya LasmovichHoneyDrip Creator (PRNewswire)

HoneyDrip.com has experienced rapid growth in four main categories during and for the month of July 2022 alone:

1) Active performers on the site (by Invite Only) increased by 15%

2) Content posts (photos and videos) to be sold increased by 16%

3) Active users increased by 12%

4) Applications from creators wishing to join the site increased by 6%

"We've continued to add performers at an unbelievable pace" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "The rate of monthly growth (nearly a year after launching the platform) is still impressive. I'm very pleased with the demand we're seeing. The incredible content paired with the constant enhancements on the site is driving a lot of traffic our way."

Creators can apply via email to join@honeydrip.com

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking Fstatements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.