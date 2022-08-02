Tech Mahindra Announces Strategic Partnership with Soroco to Establish a Large Task Mining Center of Excellence

Partnership to leverage AI & ML based process discovery and mining technology to drive digital transformation for customers

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soroco, the world's first work graph company, has announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions. The partnership will establish a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence (CoE) to deliver an accelerated transformation program for business process management and managed services backed by intelligent automation and task mining. Tech Mahindra's CoE will be located in New Delhi to support the evolving digital transformation needs of customers' right from Discovery to Realization.

Together, Soroco and Tech Mahindra will support customers to develop a culture of continuous improvement, industry best practices, assets, and accelerators to provide a structured approach on-ground. While Soroco's platform Scout will focus on task mining-led solutions, Tech Mahindra will assist with its implementation, and manage services around task mining practices.

Samson David, CEO, Soroco, said, "We are pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra, one of the leaders in digital transformation. At Soroco, we are building the world's first work graph platform, a database of shared digital experiences emanating from our daily work. It provides near real-time insights into how work gets done on-ground, and helps enterprises in their transformation journey. Through this partnership, we aim to help organizations globally to be able to assess how work happens on-ground and make a profound impact on how people truly experience work."

Through the partnership with Soroco, Tech Mahindra will be able to leverage AI & ML based Process Discovery and Mining Technology to accelerate their transformation outcomes. Tech Mahindra's Business Process Services has adopted an integrated automation practice that offers an advanced blend of intelligent automation and automation thinking with varied services such as automation consulting, opportunity assessment, tool selection, cost-benefit analysis, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) roadmaps, among others to the customers.

"New technology shifts, consumer expectations, and challenging norms have put pressure on organizations to embrace automated digital methodologies. We look forward to our partnership with Soroco to accelerate our customers' digital transformation processes," said Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra. "Our combined offering will further help to reduce overall operations costs, improve customer experience, drive better compliance, and improve working capital. Tech Mahindra's Center of Excellence (CoE) will help this strategic partnership to jointly deliver an integrated automation practice that offers an advanced blend of Intelligent Automation and Automation Thinking."

Tech Mahindra and Soroco will cater to global clients across industries, such as telecom, banking, manufacturing, automotive, retail & consumer packaged goods, and deliver comprehensive industry-leading capabilities to customers.

