Service Corporation International Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Confirms 2022 Guidance

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today reported results for the second quarter of 2022.

Tom Ryan, the Company's Chairman and CEO, commented on second quarter results:

"Today we are very pleased to report solid adjusted earnings per share of $0.84 and net cash provided by operating activities of $141 million for the second quarter of 2022. While our earnings per share is slightly below the prior year quarter that was materially impacted by the effects of COVID-19, we are still performing notably more services, generating significantly more preneed cemetery sales, and delivering a compelling increase in earnings per share as compared to 2020 and pre-pandemic levels.

We are also pleased to confirm our full year 2022 guidance for adjusted earnings guidance and adjusted operating cash flow. Looking forward, we believe that our operating platform and healthy financial condition will allow us to continue to grow revenue, leverage our scale, and deploy capital wisely to enhance shareholder value.

These results would not be possible without the hard work of our 24,000 associates. I would like to thank our entire SCI family for helping our client families gain closure and healing through remembrance and celebration."

Second Quarter Highlights:

Revenue grew $3 million over the prior year quarter to $991 million .

GAAP earnings per share were $0.82 .

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.84 .

Comparable average revenue per funeral service grew 1.8%.

Comparable preneed funeral sales production grew $7 million , or 2.5%.

Details of our second quarter of 2022 financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial statements can be found in the Appendix at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 990.9

$ 987.5

$ 2,103.3

$ 2,065.5 Operating income

$ 221.2

$ 245.8

$ 556.9

$ 587.9 Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 132.7

$ 157.7

$ 352.2

$ 386.6 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.82

$ 0.92

$ 2.17

$ 2.25 Earnings excluding special items (1)

$ 135.1

$ 157.4

$ 354.7

$ 385.3 Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1)

$ 0.84

$ 0.92

$ 2.18

$ 2.25 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

161.3

170.9

162.6

171.6 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 140.7

$ 192.2

$ 472.9

$ 489.8





(1) Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings" and "adjusted earnings per share." A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found later in this press release under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.82 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.92 in the second quarter of 2021. The current year quarter was favorably impacted by $0.3 million of net gains on divestitures and impairment charges and unfavorably impacted by a $1.2 million and a $1.5 million loss related to an early extinguishment of debt and a foreign currency exchange, respectively. The prior year quarter was impacted by a $5.2 million loss on early extinguishment of debt, net, which was offset by a $6.2 million increase in gains on divestitures and impairment charges. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items was $0.84 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.92 in the second quarter of 2021. The decline of $0.08 is primarily due to an expected decline in gross profit related to decreases in COVID-19 related activity and lower trust fund income, increased corporate and general administration expenses, and higher interest and taxes. These results were slightly offset by the benefit of fewer shares outstanding and an increase in contributions from recent acquisitions and new builds of funeral homes and cemeteries.

Net cash provided by operating activities declined $51.5 million as expected to $140.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $192.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating cash flow is primarily due to lower operating income, higher cash interest and tax payments, as well as unfavorable working capital.

CONFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR 2022

The guidance provided below continues to have a wider range than usual due to the uncertainty around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our outlook for net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items reflects an estimated $20 million of payroll tax payments in 2022 that were deferred from 2020 as allowed under the CARES Act.

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2022 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1)

$3.30 - $3.70









Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes (1)

$940 - $980 Cash taxes expected in 2022

$180 - $190 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1)

$750 - $800





Capital improvements at existing locations and cemetery development expenditures

$270 - $290





(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2022 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2022: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to weather events and hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs associated with settlements of litigation or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, or deferred tax payments. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, consistent with the historical disclosures found in the Appendix at the end of this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

APPENDIX: RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenue $ 990,855

$ 987,535

$ 2,103,258

$ 2,065,516 Cost of revenue (724,210)

(714,211)

(1,459,700)

(1,409,749) Gross profit 266,645

273,324

643,558

655,767 Corporate general and administrative expenses (45,721)

(33,649)

(87,425)

(75,318) Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net 294

6,162

783

7,428 Operating income 221,218

245,837

556,916

587,877 Interest expense (40,571)

(37,435)

(79,599)

(73,247) Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net (1,225)

(5,226)

(1,225)

(5,226) Other (expense) income, net (1,103)

655

(975)

996 Income before income taxes 178,319

203,831

475,117

510,400 Provision for income taxes (45,173)

(46,042)

(122,404)

(123,656) Net income 133,146

157,789

352,713

386,744 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (476)

(84)

(530)

(160) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 132,670

$ 157,705

$ 352,183

$ 386,584 Basic earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.84

$ 0.94

$ 2.20

$ 2.29 Basic weighted average number of shares 158,705

168,450

160,009

169,180 Diluted earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.82

$ 0.92

$ 2.17

$ 2.25 Diluted weighted average number of shares 161,290

170,863

162,568

171,616

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021















ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,242

$ 268,626 Receivables, net 93,479

106,051 Inventories 30,070

25,935 Other 31,979

40,448 Total current assets 361,770

441,060 Preneed receivables, net and trust investments 5,418,621

6,015,323 Cemetery property 1,899,554

1,900,844 Property and equipment, net 2,268,215

2,252,158 Goodwill 1,913,448

1,915,082 Deferred charges and other assets, net 1,158,650

1,169,813 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 1,681,703

1,996,898 Total assets $ 14,701,961

$ 15,691,178







LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 635,536

$ 659,494 Current maturities of long-term debt 63,240

65,016 Income taxes payable 16,335

3,751 Total current liabilities 715,111

728,261 Long-term debt 3,954,475

3,901,304 Deferred revenue, net 1,583,394

1,532,749 Deferred tax liability 437,010

437,902 Other liabilities 410,597

438,903 Deferred receipts held in trust 4,085,657

4,766,492 Care trusts' corpus 1,676,134

1,976,118 Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized,

167,575,348 and 166,821,502 shares issued, respectively, and 158,219,257 and

163,114,202 shares outstanding, respectively 158,219

163,114 Capital in excess of par value 968,455

979,096 Retained earnings 679,052

727,021 Accumulated other comprehensive income 33,627

40,214 Total common stockholders' equity 1,839,353

1,909,445 Noncontrolling interests 230

4 Total equity 1,839,583

1,909,449 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,701,961

$ 15,691,178

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 352,713

$ 386,744 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 1,225

5,226 Depreciation and amortization 86,234

79,552 Amortization of intangibles 9,478

10,127 Amortization of cemetery property 47,327

52,362 Amortization of loan costs 3,526

3,118 Provision for expected credit losses 6,756

6,389 (Benefit from) provision for deferred income taxes (3,723)

1,986 Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (783)

(7,428) Gain on sale of investments (1,169)

— Share-based compensation 7,400

7,096 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:





Decrease (increase) in receivables 11,878

(1,002) Decrease (increase) in other assets 1,680

(31,340) (Decrease) increase in payables and other liabilities (8,582)

56,891 Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (178,619)

(160,465) Increase in deferred revenue, net 123,450

66,107 Increase in deferred receipts held in trust 14,094

14,401 Net cash provided by operating activities 472,885

489,764 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (152,445)

(103,161) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,000)

(3,591) Real estate acquisitions (3,912)

(10,498) Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 6,968

12,232 Proceeds from sale of investments 1,169

— Payments for Company-owned life insurance policies (1,690)

(3,534) Net cash used in investing activities (151,910)

(108,552) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 143,000

820,000 Debt issuance costs —

(13,618) Scheduled payments of debt (18,142)

(18,070) Early payments and extinguishment of debt (65,591)

(699,837) Principal payments on finance leases (17,920)

(16,091) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 16,197

16,254 Purchase of Company common stock (360,114)

(187,183) Payments of dividends (79,627)

(70,920) Bank overdrafts and other (5,759)

(7,030) Net cash used in financing activities (387,956)

(176,495) Effect of foreign currency (1,897)

3,311 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (68,878)

208,028 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 278,555

238,610 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 209,677

$ 446,638

Consolidated Segment Results

(See definitions of revenue line items later in this appendix.)

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Consolidated funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 286.0

$ 282.3

$ 639.4

$ 620.4 Matured preneed revenue 165.8

159.5

360.7

349.6 Core revenue 451.8

441.8

1,000.1

970.0 Non-funeral home revenue 17.7

16.9

38.5

36.6 Recognized preneed revenue 42.6

33.1

85.7

74.9 Other revenue 36.7

39.9

73.6

69.6 Total revenue $ 548.8

$ 531.7

$ 1,197.9

$ 1,151.1















Gross profit $ 116.6

$ 111.8

$ 312.6

$ 306.2 Gross profit percentage 21.2 %

21.0 %

26.1 %

26.6 %















Funeral services performed 86,518

85,682

191,948

192,092 Average revenue per service $ 5,427

$ 5,354

$ 5,411

$ 5,240

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Consolidated cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 34.7

$ 35.1

$ 79.4

$ 79.4 Atneed merchandise and service revenue 74.7

73.9

153.4

154.2 Total atneed revenue 109.4

109.0

232.8

233.6 Recognized preneed property revenue 218.0

222.9

439.6

441.1 Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 84.8

87.7

169.8

173.5 Total recognized preneed revenue 302.8

310.6

609.4

614.6 Core revenue 412.2

419.6

842.2

848.2 Other cemetery revenue 29.8

36.2

63.1

66.2 Total revenue $ 442.0

$ 455.8

$ 905.3

$ 914.4















Gross profit $ 150.0

$ 161.5

$ 330.9

$ 349.6 Gross profit percentage 33.9 %

35.4 %

36.6 %

38.2 %

Comparable Funeral Results

The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. We consider comparable funeral operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average revenue per contract sold) Three months ended June 30,

2022

2021

Var

% Comparable funeral revenue:













Atneed revenue (1) $ 279.6

$ 281.3

$ (1.7)

(0.6) % Matured preneed revenue (2) 164.0

158.9

5.1

3.2 % Core revenue (3) 443.6

440.2

3.4

0.8 % Non-funeral home revenue (4) 17.6

16.9

0.7

4.1 % Recognized preneed revenue (5) 42.2

33.1

9.1

27.5 % Other revenue (6) 36.3

39.8

(3.5)

(8.8) % Total comparable revenue $ 539.7

$ 530.0

$ 9.7

1.8 %















Comparable gross profit $ 116.5

$ 113.0

$ 3.5

3.1 % Comparable gross profit percentage 21.6 %

21.3 %

0.3 %



















Comparable funeral services performed:













Atneed 46,721

48,439

(1,718)

(3.5) % Matured preneed 25,163

24,907

256

1.0 % Total core 71,884

73,346

(1,462)

(2.0) % Non-funeral home 12,637

11,950

687

5.7 % Total comparable funeral services performed 84,521

85,296

(775)

(0.9) % Comparable core cremation rate 54.5 %

52.8 %

1.7 %



Total comparable cremation rate (7) 61.2 %

59.2 %

2.0 %



















Comparable funeral average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 5,984

$ 5,807

$ 177

3.0 % Matured preneed 6,518

6,380

138

2.2 % Total core 6,171

6,002

169

2.8 % Non-funeral home 1,393

1,414

(21)

(1.5) % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,457

$ 5,359

$ 98

1.8 %















Comparable funeral preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 299.9

$ 292.6

$ 7.3

2.5 % Core contracts sold 36,470

38,995

(2,525)

(6.5) % Non-funeral home contracts sold 23,593

20,239

3,354

16.6 % Core average revenue per contract sold $ 6,322

$ 6,017

$ 305

5.1 % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 2,940

$ 2,862

$ 78

2.7 %





(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred.



(2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes, which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income.



(3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract, which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes.



(4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred.



(5) Recognized preneed revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract and delivered before death has occurred.



(6) Other revenue primarily comprises general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements.



(7) Total comparable cremation rate includes the impact of cremation services through our non-funeral sales channel (e.g. SCI Direct).

Total comparable funeral revenue increased $9.7 million , or 1.8%, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, primarily driven by growth in core funeral revenue and recognized preneed revenue which were partially offset by a decline in other revenue.

Core funeral revenue grew $3.4 million , or 0.8%, primarily due to a 2.8% increase in core average revenue per service that more than offset the 2.0% decrease in core funeral services performed. The comparable core cremation rate grew by 170 basis points to 54.5%.

Recognized preneed revenue increased $9.1 million , or 27.5%, primarily driven by a 19.7% increase in non-funeral home preneed sales production.

Other revenue decreased $3.5 million , or 8.8%, primarily due to lower general agency revenue as a result of a 6.0% decrease in comparable preneed funeral insurance production.

Comparable funeral gross profit increased $3.5 million to $116.5 million and the gross profit percentage increased 30 basis points to 21.6%, primarily due to the higher revenue mentioned above. Additionally, the prior year quarter had higher fixed expenses associated with the timing of incentive compensation costs and pent up repairs and maintenance costs.

Comparable preneed funeral sales production grew $7.3 million , or 2.5%, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2021. We experienced a 19.7% increase in non-funeral home preneed sales production offset by a 1.7% decline in core preneed sales production as the prior year quarter benefited from strong consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The large growth in non-funeral home preneed sales production is primarily the result of increased velocity as we experienced better lead technology utilization in our SCI Direct businesses.

Comparable Cemetery Results

The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. We consider comparable cemetery operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022.

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30,

2022

2021

Var

% Comparable cemetery revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 34.8

$ 35.1

$ (0.3)

(0.9) % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 74.4

73.9

0.5

0.7 % Total atneed revenue (1) 109.2

109.0

0.2

0.2 % Recognized preneed property revenue 213.8

222.9

(9.1)

(4.1) % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 84.8

87.6

(2.8)

(3.2) % Total recognized preneed revenue (2) 298.6

310.5

(11.9)

(3.8) % Core revenue (3) 407.8

419.5

(11.7)

(2.8) % Other revenue (4) 29.7

36.2

(6.5)

(18.0) % Total comparable revenue $ 437.5

$ 455.7

$ (18.2)

(4.0) %















Comparable gross profit $ 147.4

$ 161.5

$ (14.1)

(8.7) % Comparable gross profit percentage 33.7 %

35.4 %

(1.7) %



















Comparable cemetery preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 262.9

$ 270.7

$ (7.8)

(2.9) % Merchandise and services 197.0

205.1

(8.1)

(3.9) % Discounts and other (4.8)

(4.0)

(0.8)

(20.0) % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 455.1

$ 471.8

$ (16.7)

(3.5) %















Recognition rate (5) 89.6 %

88.9 %













(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred.



(2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract, which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income.



(3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income.



(4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts.



(5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.

Comparable cemetery revenue decreased $18.2 million , or 4.0%, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decline was primarily due to anticipated decreases in core revenue and other revenue.

Core revenue decreased $11.7 million as a result of an $11.2 million , or 3.1%, decrease in preneed cemetery sales production as the prior year quarter benefited from strong consumer demand for preneed and atneed merchandise and services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, a portion of the current quarter property sales were deferred and will benefit us in future quarters as the undeveloped property sold is constructed.

Other revenue was lower by $6.5 million , or 18.0%, compared to the prior year quarter primarily from a decrease in endowment care trust fund income as a result of capital gain distributions in the prior year quarter which did not recur in the current quarter.

Comparable cemetery gross profit decreased $14.1 million to $147.4 million . The gross profit percentage decreased to 33.7% from 35.4%, primarily due to the decline in revenue mentioned above.

Comparable preneed cemetery sales production decreased $11.2 million , or 3.1%, against a strong comparable performance in the second quarter of 2021. A decline in velocity of contracts sold was partially offset by better than expected growth in the sales average per contract.

Other Financial Results

Corporate general and administrative expenses increased $12.1 million to $45.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase is related to the timing of favorable adjustments to workers compensation, general liability, and incentive compensation costs in the prior year quarter. Additionally, we incurred $3.0 million this quarter of increased expenses related to our long-term incentive compensation plan that is tied to increases in total shareholder return. We expect these elevated expenses to normalize in the back half of the current year.

Interest expense increased $3.1 million to $40.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to our May 2021 refinancing combined with higher interest on our floating rate debt. During the second quarter, our fixed rate debt carried a weighted average interest rate of 4.3%, while our floating rate debt carried a weighted average rate of 2.6%.

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 25.3%, up from 22.6% in the prior year quarter. Our adjusted effective tax rate was 25.0% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 22.4% in the prior year quarter. The higher tax rate in the current period is primarily due to non-deductible losses on the cash surrender value of certain life insurance policies as a result of negative returns in the financial markets, which increased tax expense for us in the quarter.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 140.7

$ 192.2

$ 472.9

$ 489.8 Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating activities $ 93.8

$ 88.7

$ 97.6

$ 102.0

Net cash provided by operating activities declined $51.5 million to $140.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $192.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. This expected decrease in operating cash flow is primarily due to $18.8 million in lower operating income excluding the impact from divestitures, $14.7 million in higher cash interest and taxes combined with increased working capital uses.

A summary of our capital expenditures is set forth below:

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Capital improvements at existing operating locations $ 53.4

$ 36.1

$ 90.8

$ 60.2 Development of cemetery property 30.9

15.1

41.5

24.6 Capital improvements at existing operating locations and

cemetery development expenditures 84.3

51.2

132.3

84.8 Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral

service locations 11.4

9.7

20.1

18.4 Total capital expenditures $ 95.7

$ 60.9

$ 152.4

$ 103.2

Total capital expenditures increased in the current quarter by $34.8 million, primarily due to an increase in capital improvements at existing operating locations and the development of cemetery property. The growth in capital spend at existing operation locations is primarily due to increased investments in technology and related infrastructure projects at our funeral and cemetery locations. We also increased spend on cemetery property development as we replenish inventory to meet consumer demand compared to the prior year when construction was impacted by certain weather and COVID-19 related delays.

Trust Fund Returns

Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown gross without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns as of June 30, 2022 is set forth below:



Three Months

Six Months Preneed funeral (11.0) %

(14.8) % Preneed cemetery (11.5) %

(15.1) % Cemetery perpetual care (10.2) %

(13.8) % Combined trust funds (10.9) %

(14.6) %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years, and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Three months ended June 30,

2022

2021

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 132.7

$ 0.82

$ 157.7

$ 0.92 Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (0.3)

—

(6.2)

(0.04) Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net 1.2

0.01

5.2

0.04 Foreign currency exchange loss 1.5

0.01

—

— Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items above (0.5)

—

0.6

— Change in uncertain tax reserves and other 0.5

—

0.1

— Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share

excluding special items $ 135.1

$ 0.84

$ 157.4

$ 0.92















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



161.3





170.9

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 352.2

$ 2.17

$ 386.6

$ 2.25 Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (0.8)

(0.01)

(7.4)

(0.04) Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 1.2

0.01

5.2

0.04 Foreign currency exchange loss 1.5

0.01

—

— Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items above (0.3)

—

0.8

— Change in uncertain tax reserves and other 0.9

—

0.1

— Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share

excluding special items $ 354.7

$ 2.18

$ 385.3

$ 2.25















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



162.6





171.6

