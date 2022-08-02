River Financial launches zero-fee recurring Bitcoin orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- River Financial (river.com), a leading Bitcoin technology and financial services company, launches zero-fee recurring Bitcoin orders, making it seamless to dollar-cost average into Bitcoin. River clients will pay no trading fees on recurring orders starting one week after a recurring order is placed.

Dollar-cost averaging is an effective way to accumulate Bitcoin over the long-term as it lowers exposure to price volatility. With zero-fee recurring orders, River's clients can take advantage of low Bitcoin prices and accumulate more Bitcoin than ever before.

"The best time to start buying Bitcoin was when you first heard about it. The second best time is now," said Alex Leishman, River CEO.

River is on a mission to build high quality financial products based on Bitcoin. Along with zero-fee recurring orders, River makes it easy to trade, custody, and mine Bitcoin in the United States. Clients have access to white-glove service and support, in addition to full management of assets through river.com and the River iOS app.

"River is the most trusted brand in Bitcoin," said Leishman. "We believe in security, transparency, and service. Our goal is to help our clients build long-term wealth through Bitcoin."

About River Financial

River Financial is a Bitcoin technology and financial services company. River offers the full suite of Bitcoin brokerage, custody, and mining services in one easy-to-use mobile app and on river.com. River serves individuals, businesses, family offices, and investment funds looking to grow Bitcoin wealth.

