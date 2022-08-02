InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Football for Accurate Placement After Plays (CCT-4638)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more precise way for referees to determine where to place a football on the field following a play," said an inventor, from Batesville, Ind., "so I invented SENSORY SPORTS. My design could help to prevent football teams and fans from having to endure long delays for instant replays."

The invention provides an improved way to determine the placement of a football following a play. In doing so, it enables the referee to know exactly how far the ball progressed. As a result, it increases accuracy and it eliminates guesswork and delays. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for football stadiums and teams. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for other sports.

