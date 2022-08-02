ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK JUMPS INTO JACKSONVILLE BEACH, HOSTS GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

Join us for the celebration on August 6

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park is opening its fifth Florida destination park in Jacksonville Beach at 1214 Beach Blvd. The best-in-class trampoline facility invites area residents and visitors to jump in for the grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 6, from 11 am - 2 pm. The first 100 guests in line will receive a free month membership to make the fun last even longer.

"Altitude Trampoline Park offers thousands of square feet of fun in a safe and clean environment. Kids and families are invited to jump around and explore the various attractions and interactive games," said Larry Carrington, TPOG Director of Operations. "We are pleased to bring this best-in-class brand to Jacksonville's sandy shore and invite locals and visitors to join jump Life."

Along with 100 free monthlong memberships, the grand opening celebration will feature live music and performance from Bach to Rock, games, giveaways, face painting, raffles, a guest appearance from the Jacksonville Beach Fire Department, and more. It is an opportunity for guests to experience the excitement of the park which features wall-to-wall trampolines in the Main Court, a Kids Court for the younger adventure seekers, and even a dodgeball court perfect for a fun game of dodgeball with friends.

Altitude Jacksonville Beach features 30,000 square feet of trampolines, Basketball, and other challenges. Altitude offers annual memberships for just $89. Members enjoy a full year of access to the park any day, any time. Plus, members receive a Free Buddy Jump Pass, every Monday, 10% off all events, and access to seasonal member's events, special offers, merchandise, and more. Monthly memberships are also available for as low as $10 per month.

The Jacksonville Beach location will be open Monday through Thursday 11 am- 8 pm, Friday and Saturday 11 am - 9 pm, and Sunday 11 am – 8 pm.

For more information about the Jacksonville Beach Altitude Trampoline Park, visit https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/jacksonvillebeach.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure attraction that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events for all ages. Altitude offers various package options for birthday parties and other special occasions. All locations follow the Certified Clean program and audits to ensure that facilities are clean and safe for guests.

