Top Hollywood Business Advisors Launch 360 Business Management

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022

360 Business Management, as the name implies, is a one-stop shop for Hollywood's new elite—musicians, actors, agents, youtubers and other creatives.

Named to The Hollywood Reporter's acclaimed Power Business Managers list, longtime colleagues Josh Martin and Reggie Gooden will lead the new firm.

"Timely communication, 24/7 access and Partner-level expertise are the central pillars of 360 Business Management," said Gooden. "We take a proactive, hands-on approach to client service to ensure their affairs are handled appropriately."

Gooden, with 22 years of business experience in finance, accounting and entertainment, began his career as a performer and music producer. He spent his early years at Sony Music Studios in New York. Gooden has produced several projects for hip-hop artists, and he ran an independent record label. In 2018, Gooden moved from Baltimore to Los Angeles to focus his practice on business management for Entertainment professionals. Major clients following him to the new firm include super-producer and multi-Grammy nominee HARV, who co-produced "Peaches" by Justin Bieber, Grammy Award winning musical prodigy, Cory Henry and actress/industry mogul, Bella Thorne.

Martin's background includes working for a national accounting firm where he earned his Certified Public Account (CPA) designation. He has consulted clients with varying degrees of size and complexity, including large corporations, partnerships and their respective owners. Martin has advised a diverse group of clients in a multitude of industries and specialty niche markets. Clients following Martin to 360 Business Management include actors Gregg Sulkin and Jake Picking, actress/director Frankie Shaw and social media personality Cashnasty.

Beyond the traditional business and accounting services offered by the firm, Martin says the firm prioritizes finding opportunities for clients to generate revenue and market visibility.

"More than just accountants, we specialize in blazing trails and in connecting the dots for our clients. We regularly introduce clients to new opportunities to accelerate their revenue generation and career development."

the independent business management firm headquartered at The Warner Center in Woodland Hills, California

