Castlelake Establishes Office Presence in Madrid, Spain

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment manager with approximately 17 years of experience investing in asset-rich opportunities, today announced it has opened an office in Madrid, cementing its longstanding presence in the country and the broader southern European region. Castlelake's office is located in the Salamanca district of Madrid, positioning it in close proximity to the banking, investment and financial community, and offering employees and visitors convenient access to transportation and amenities.

"Castlelake has been an active participant in the Spanish market and broader Iberian Peninsula for more than a decade, and we are pleased to formalize that experience with a local office in the vibrant city of Madrid," said Rory O'Neill, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Castlelake. "We believe this strategic location will support and advance our long-term investment objectives in region and provide our global team members with incremental flexibility and support."

The Madrid office will be initially staffed by existing team members and Castlelake will seek to selectively expand its local presence over time, focusing on building a team primarily comprised of investment professionals with specialized experience in real asset investing and specialty finance investing in the region.

"We believe the southern European market will continue to offer compelling opportunities for Castlelake over the long-term," said Evan Carruthers, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Castlelake. "Our decision to open a local office is a significant step toward deepening longstanding relationships with existing partners and counterparties, and better equips our team to form new relationships with the potential to fuel new opportunities."

The Madrid office is Castlelake's seventh global office and its third in Europe, joining footprints in Dublin, established in 2020, and London, established in 2006. Castlelake's European team includes more than 70 team members who contribute local market insight and expertise to the firm's investment strategy. Since its founding in 2005, Castlelake has invested more than $6 billion in European investment opportunities across more than 750 transactions and 16 countries.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on investments in real assets, specialty finance and aviation across the risk spectrum, from value-oriented to income and investment grade credit. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $21 billion of assets. The Castlelake team comprises more than 250 experienced professionals, including 95 investment professionals, across seven offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.castlelake.com/.

