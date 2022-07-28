SINGAPORE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Space, the first GameFi as a Service platform in the whole industry, announced that it will open an NFT AirDrop event for one billion Steam players, aiming to reward the attention and interests of game users on Steam. Becoming the first stop for one billion gamers to move towards the Web3 world.

Game Space will AirDrop Genesis Badge NFTs for One Billion Steam Users (PRNewswire)

Users only need to download the Game Space Wallet Application, login and click on the banner to bind their Steam account on the homepage, and click to claim the reward.

Download Game Space Wallet:

Apple

Google Play

All Steam users can receive a Game Space exclusive badge, which is not for resale. Steam users who have registered for less than 1 year can receive a bronze badge, Steam users who have registered for 1–2 years can receive a bronze badge and a Level1 Merge Bird NFT, and Steam users who have registered for 2–3 years can receive a silver badge and a Level2 Merge Bird NFT, Steam users who have registered for more than 3 years can receive a Gold badge and a Level3 Merge Bird NFT.

Game Space may launch new utilities for badge holders in the next phase, such as being whitelisted for future new games, eligibility to join subscription and invitation games, AirDrop tokens, etc.

Game Space CEO Michael said that "the most important factor for the Steam players is the user's account registration time. It is targeted at real users on Steam to receive AirDrop rewards, the goal is for Web2 players to enter the Web3 world and play GameFi games".

Game Space hopes to connect Steam with its GaaS platform and become the first stop for one billion Web2 gamers to enter Web3. Gamers can freely switch between games on multiple platforms, bringing the open Web3.0 world to every traditional gamer with zero barriers.

In addition, Game Space can also help any gaming company to provide a full range of technical and business model support such as AirDrop marketing for traditional gamers. Through the SDK provided by Game Space, the development can allow game manufacturers' games or APPs to have the same blockchain function as StepN in as little as 7 days, including embedded NFT Marketplace, Multi-chain deployment, and Mystery boxes, Auctions, AirDrops and other primary market distribution functions.

