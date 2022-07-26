Phillip Preis Joins Bernhard Capital Partners as Managing Director

BATON ROUGE, La., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, today announced that Phillip Preis has joined the firm as a Managing Director, responsible for helping lead the firm's capital markets activities across all aspects of the investment and portfolio management processes.

Mr. Preis brings nearly two decades of investment banking experience, where he specialized in advising middle market clients on complex transactions and capital markets situations. Most recently, Mr. Preis was a Managing Director at Dundon Advisors, LLC, where he led the firm's investment banking team and helped build its unsecured creditor committee advisory business. Previously, he served as a Director in Houlihan Lokey's Financial Restructuring group, where he led both company and creditor-side financial restructuring engagements. Mr. Preis earned an MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia and a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

"Having worked closely with Phil on a range of complex transactions and capital markets activities, we have strong confidence in his capabilities, vision and ability to execute," said Timothy Poche, COO at Bernhard Capital. "His unique perspective will serve both the firm and our portfolio companies well as we navigate today's increasingly sophisticated capital markets and grow our investment platform. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Bernhard Capital team."

"I have had the privilege of working with the Bernhard Capital team for many years, and I am excited about the opportunity to join such a talented organization with a long track record of business-building success," said Phillip Preis. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in both credit and the broader capital markets to build on the firm's momentum and support its portfolio of exceptional infrastructure and services-focused businesses."

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies, has approximately $2.5 billion of gross assets under management and is ranked as one of Private Equity International's 300 largest private equity firms worldwide. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.bernhardcapital.com.

