Mattamy Homes Announces Grand Opening of New Master-Planned Community in Garner, North Carolina

Magnolia Park brings amenity-rich single-family and townhome living to Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of Magnolia Park in Garner, North Carolina.

Planned resort-style amenities in this master-planned community include a zero-entry swimming pool and lounge area, playground areas and pocket parks. Numerous green spaces and miles of walking trails within Magnolia Park will connect to adjacent greenways in the future.

Magnolia Park is near 64-acre Lake Benson Park, the Centennial Park Poole Family YMCA and White Oak shopping center. It's close to a variety of dining, shopping, conveniences and entertainment options including Garner Performing Arts Center. Research Triangle Park offers excellent employment and educational opportunities within a 30-mile drive. With easy access to major interstates and the future I-540 interchange, residents will find it easy to explore downtown Raleigh and beyond.

Mattamy Homes is offering 13 floorplans from 4 different product series across Magnolia Park's 544 total homesites. In addition to attractive townhome designs, there will be 30', 40' and 50' single-family floorplans from the Carolina series. These will range from the $300s–600s with a total of 1600–4200+ sq. ft. of living area. Several of these floorplans are being offered for the first time at Magnolia Park, greatly expanding Mattamy's already-generous selection of thoughtful home designs for North Carolina homebuyers.

"The Grand Opening of Magnolia Park is another major achievement for Mattamy Homes," said Bob Wiggins, president of the homebuilder's Raleigh Division. "We're extremely proud of our new floorplans that will debut in this community. Together, these single-family and townhome options offer high value and satisfying style for potential homebuyers in the area."

To represent the considerable variety of these 13 floorplan options, 9 model homes are now under construction — with an anticipated model grand opening later this year. The single-family Lassen, Morgan, Sequoia and Summit models will join the Blayre, Bryce, Claymore and Clifton townhomes, demonstrating Mattamy Homes' range of variety and style for all needs and budgets.

Each floorplan features open-concept living areas with expansive, inspiring kitchens, dining areas and Great Rooms to elevate the everyday lifestyle of our homebuyers. Full-yard sod, 8' full-view rear patio doors and covered patios bring the backyard to life as the perfect place for outdoor activities. Magnolia Park's townhome options will also offer included lawn maintenance.

All Magnolia Park floorplans are HERS certified by an independent third party and ecoSelect certified for high efficiency. They include Healthy Home features such as ecobee® smart thermostats with built-in Amazon Alexa voice service and foil-backed OSB TechShield® Radiant Heat Barrier roof sheathing and are covered by Mattamy's 10-year limited structural warranty.

Magnolia Park will be open for sales July 18 with special grand opening event pricing and incentives. Visitors are encouraged to ask a New Home Counselor for details.

"As always, the best way to experience Mattamy Homes' thoughtful home designs is to visit in person and spend some time looking around," says Donna Kemp, Vice President of Sales for the Raleigh Division. "This is the best way to see for yourself the amount of flexibility, light and superbly balanced space we design into every floorplan. We look forward to seeing many of you here for our Grand Opening and encourage everyone to schedule an appointment to visit Magnolia Park."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Magnolia Park

Magnolia Park in Wake County, NC offers single-family and townhome living in a master-planned community with resort-style amenities and miles of trails and interconnecting green spaces. The community is served by top-rated Wake County schools including Bryan Road Elementary and the brand-new, state-of-the-art South Garner High School and is less than 5 miles from WakeMed Garner Healthplex.

