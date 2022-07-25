CONNECTBASE TO POWER NCTC'S CONNECTIVITY EXCHANGE PLATFORM

65 Members Are in the Process of Signing On to Participate in NCTC's First-Ever Unified National RFP Last-Mile Bidding Program

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCTC, the National Content & Technology Cooperative, today announced it is partnering with Connectbase to provide a fully automated, unified platform for its Connectivity Exchange, a new program that enables NCTC's independent member operators to compete for and win projects with national brands or largescale RFPs for last mile broadband network contracts. Sixty-five of NCTC's members have already shown interest and are actively involved in conversations to join the program. The Connectbase Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight to automate network buying and selling processes.

NCTC's more than 700 independent cable and broadband member operators cover many areas in the U.S. where other national communications service providers do not have a franchise or fiber network. With the enhanced platform, these members can advertise to the world where their networks and nodes are, creating revenue opportunities to service new markets. This new capability will also open doors for buyers who need broadband for last mile deployments, including those in rural areas and underserved locations requested in national bids, which will now be accessible for the first time.

From quote to order with unified billing and support, the platform leverages the power of Connectbase and its partner Neustar to provide real-time information and analytics, serving as a central, one-stop customer relationship management (CRM) solution for NCTC members and buyers, enabling seamless end-to-end management of wholesale sales efforts. To date, NCTC's members have already registered over six million locations with Connectbase, creating an aggregate network that is automatically surfaced to prospective wholesale network buyers.

NCTC members who use the Connectivity Exchange platform benefit from:

Automated quoting and ordering processes for wholesale opportunities

A single contract and invoice for all wholesale transactions

The ability to participate in a platform that sees over 10 million unique quote requests per year

In addition to finding connectivity in hard-to-reach places, buyers who access the platform benefit from:

Purchasing connectivity solutions from multiple providers from a single platform, under a single agreement

Consolidating billing and trouble ticketing from many different providers

Receiving automated accurate quotes in minutes, not days

"Our strategic partnership with Connectbase and Neustar not only gives independent broadband providers new levels of national visibility and marketability, but it will also make accessing the combined strength of our members completely seamless - in one automated interface," said NCTC's VP of Technology and Innovation, Jared Baumann. "Now, our members are more equipped to address critical gaps in the broadband market like no one else can. We've never been stronger together."

"The breadth and coverage area that NCTC's members can service is vast, and their commitments to quality, customer satisfaction and network performance are top tier," said Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase. "We are very excited to provide the platform for NCTC's Connectivity Exchange, which stands to fill a large, untapped need in the broadband market today."

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) was founded as a not-for-profit with one mission: to help members competitively acquire the video programming and vital technologies needed to offer world class services that define their communities' infrastructure with vision, value and purpose. NCTC makes purchasing and implementation easy and affordable for its 700+ independent communications service providers who connect one third of all households and businesses throughout North America and U.S. territories. Going beyond significant cost savings, the organization helps members unlock new revenue through emerging technologies, best practices and new ideas ensuring the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. For nearly 40 years, NCTC has been actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: www.nctconline.org

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com

