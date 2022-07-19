WNC Appoints Jacqueline Wiegleb as Assistant Vice President - Originations

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today that it has appointed Jacqueline Wiegleb as assistant vice president of originations, working with vice president of originations David Ciminelli on the company's southeast and northeast portfolios.

"Jackie has extensive experience in the real estate industry with an emphasis in all aspects of affordable housing transactions," said Anil Advani, executive vice president – originations and finance. "Her professional experience and certifications will make her a significant asset to WNC's originations team."

Wiegleb brings more than 15 years of real estate experience to her new role. Prior to WNC she worked for a national tax credit syndicator as assistant vice president, account manager. During her career, she has participated in the underwriting and review of more than $600 million in affordable housing equity investments, submitting funding applications for Federal Home Loan Bank Affordable Housing Program funds and submitting 4% and 9% LIHTC applications. Wiegleb attended The University of Maine, earned a Housing Development Finance Professional (HDFP) Certification through the National Development Council and is a C3P certified credit compliance professional through Spectrum training.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $15.2 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,700 properties in 48 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

