WATSONVILLE TACO BELL REOPENS WITH A NEW LOOK AND SERVICES

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Watsonville Taco Bell will be unveiling a new look and updated services, so fans can Live Más and enjoy más. The Watsonville restaurant is located at 14 Green Valley Rd., Freedom, CA 95019 and will reopen to the public starting Friday, July 22, 2022. The location now features a new outdoor dining patio, interior and exterior design upgrades, plus new and improved services.

"We are excited to welcome back our guests to the Watsonville Taco Bell and share with them our modernized restaurant," said SG Ellison, President for Diversified Restaurant Group. "We've given the restaurant a brand new look from the inside out and added some features that elevate the guest experience. We've also upgraded our operations, so our crew can better serve our customers."

Highlights of the newly remodeled Watsonville Taco Bell include the addition of a new outside patio with seating, brand new dining room furniture and layout, new bathrooms, and a new modern look for the exterior of the restaurant. On the service side, the location now features a dedicated delivery pickup window located inside the restaurant, an improved Bellhop layout that provides easier ordering outside, plus upgraded kitchen equipment and line setup that allow the crew to offer speedier service.

The restaurant will offer all of the Taco Bell Mexican-inspired fan favorites of tacos, burritos, nachos, and more. In addition to dine-in, the Watsonville location also offers a drive-thru, online ordering for pickup, and delivery.

The Watsonville restaurant is owned and operated by Diversified Restaurant Group . The company owns nearly 300 Taco Bell locations across California, Nevada, Kansas, and Missouri and employs more than 5,000 team members.

For more information, visit www.tacobell.com .

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 300+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brianne Barbakoff

brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

786.605.9228

View original content:

SOURCE Diversified Restaurant Group