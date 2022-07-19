SurePayroll and FreshBooks Integrate Services to Simplify Payroll and Accounting Responsibilities

New API automatically updates payroll data for SurePayroll, FreshBooks clients to their FreshBooks account

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SurePayroll, a leading provider of small business payroll and HR solutions, and FreshBooks, a leading cloud accounting software, today launched a system integration that enables FreshBooks and SurePayroll users to automatically synchronize payroll expenses and liabilities to their FreshBooks account. The application program interface (API), eliminates manual entry, saving clients time and improving recordkeeping accuracy by automatically transmitting general ledger information once payroll processing is complete.

"We continue to form partnerships and integrations to help small business owners ease pain points, increase efficiency and save time every step of the way. The SureParyoll service integration with FreshBooks is yet another way we support small business owners as they build and grow their business, care for their employees, and help them succeed," said Ted Jordan, Paychex vice president, service.

SurePayroll offers a robust online payroll tool—supported by a U.S.-based service team—so small business owners can easily and accurately process payroll and taxes. Plus, SurePayroll helps small business owners care for their employees by offering 401(k) plans, workers' compensation, and health insurance.

"FreshBooks is delighted to expand its product in the U.S. with payroll integration through SurePayroll," said Chitra Unnikrishnan, FreshBooks senior director, product marketing. "This integration offers growing small businesses an opportunity to streamline processes, and with time saved, focus on connecting with customers."

For more information about the SurePayroll suite of small business and household employer solutions, including the FreshBooks integration, visit surpayroll.com/freshbooks.

About SurePayroll

SurePayroll, a Paychex company, has been a leading provider of online payroll services to small businesses nationwide for more than 20 years. As the first software as a service payroll company, SurePayroll has grown to become a household name in easy-to-use payroll, workers' compensation, 401(k) plans, and health insurance services, all backed by an award-winning, U.S.-based customer care team. Most recently, SurePayroll added HR services to its portfolio of solutions. By offering the additional flexibility of private-label and co-branded solutions, SurePayroll serves as a strategic partner for a diverse range of businesses and trusted advisers, including financial institutions and accountants.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is changing the way business owners manage their books. Its owner-first accounting platform, loved by businesses in over 160 countries, takes an easy-to-use approach to managing finances, billing, payments, and client engagement. FreshBooks, known for its 10x Stevie award winning customer support, serves customers of all sizes from offices in Canada, Croatia, Mexico, Netherlands, Germany, and the U.S.

SurePayroll and FreshBooks users can now automatically synchronize payroll expenses and liabilities through a new API that eliminates manual entry, saves time and improves recordkeeping accuracy. (PRNewswire)

