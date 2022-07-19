Regenexx® Achieves Nearly Fifty (50) Percent Cost Savings by Surgery Avoidance, According to Report by Validation Institute

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Validation Institute, a third-party professional community that validates health care providers delivering superior results, has certified that patients who underwent Regenexx regenerative orthobiologic procedures to treat joint problems lower costs by avoiding surgery with excellent outcomes. The findings show an overall 49 percent savings for a large self-funded employer group (with 77,000 covered lives) when comparing the total cost of Regenexx for 126 employee patients versus the Healthcare Blue Book Fair Market Value of surgeries those patients may have had. That cost savings amounts to over $1.3 million in a twelve-month period.

Regenexx pioneered the use of high concentration PRP and bone marrow concentrate to treat common orthopedic conditions to help people avoid surgery using cells from their own body. The Regenexx procedures involve precise injections of custom orthobiologics to treat dozens of orthopedic conditions. This interventional approach can help self-funded employers reduce the cost of individual procedures by up to 70 percent, while reducing absenteeism and increasing employee satisfaction, all while decreasing the number of unnecessary orthopedic surgeries performed annually.

"Regenexx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare today through our innovative alternative to orthopedic surgery," said Regenexx Corporate Program Founder, Jason Hellickson. "Overuse and misuse of orthopedic surgery is prevalent in our healthcare system today. Our regenerative orthopedic approach to treating common orthopedic conditions is transforming the care pathway of an orthopedic patient who can now avoid a surgical encounter with less risk and less downtime."

Regenexx CEO Wayne Schellhammer expounds, "At Regenexx, we strive to provide both results and cost savings for our self-funded employers. We continue to see traction among employers, brokers, and third-party administrators who have chosen to partner with us." Over 500 self-funded clients are now realizing cost savings through the Regenexx Corporate Program. With over 80 locations and 100 network physicians Regenexx services a wide variety of corporate clients from all industries, covering all 50 states.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is a professional community that advocates for organizations and approaches that deliver better health value - stronger health outcomes at lower cost. We connect, train, and certify health care purchasers, and we validate and connect providers delivering superior results. Founded in 2014, the mission of the organization has consistently been to help provide transparency to buyers of health care. Validation Review Process Validation Institute has a team of epidemiologists and statisticians who review each program. The team focuses on three components: To achieve validation, the program is required to satisfy each of these components. VI's team then summarizes the review into a report which is publicly available. Details of VI's review are available with the program's permission. For more information visit https://validationinstitute.com/.

About Regenexx

Regenexx is a network of select physician experts, who pioneered the use of high concentrated PRP and bone marrow concentrate to treat common orthopedic conditions to help people avoid surgery using cells from their own body. Regenexx is the world leader in research published on the use of orthobiologics for orthopedic conditions, and created the field of interventional orthopedic protocols, the use of your body's natural healing abilities to repair orthopedic injuries non-surgically. Regenexx created a program for self-funded employers to help manage orthopedic costs by replacing many common elective orthopedic surgeries with precise image guided injections. Regenexx can reduce the cost of individual surgeries by up to 70%. Learn more about Regenexx and how they help employers take control of their health care spend. Visit www.Regenexxcorporate.com for more information.

