Catherine J. Tabaka Named CEO of Matrix Medical Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Medical Network® (Matrix) today announced the appointment of Catherine J. Tabaka as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Tabaka joined Matrix in 2021 and has served as interim CEO of the company since February of this year. For more than 20 years, Matrix has met individuals where they live and work to assess health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that empower them to better manage their own health.

Ms. Tabaka joined Matrix in June 2021 as Chief Operating Officer, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in driving commercial excellence, leading change, and executing exceptional organizational management. While serving as Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Tabaka provided strong leadership and direction that evolved Matrix's way of operating, reinforced Matrix's mission, and laid the groundwork for "One Matrix" culture.

After conducting an external search for a CEO the Matrix Board of Directors concluded that Ms. Tabaka is the best candidate to lead Matrix's next chapter and the Board is confident that she will deliver on Matrix's mission to positively impact the health and wellness of as many people as possible.

"Catherine is an accomplished healthcare executive with deep experience in driving operational, commercial, and financial performance," said Brian Morfitt, Matrix Chairman of the Board. "She has done an outstanding job partnering across Matrix to navigate leadership transitions while instilling confidence and advancing the business forward with certainty. We look forward to Catherine's leadership as Matrix enters its next stage of growth."

Prior to joining Matrix, Ms. Tabaka was the President and CEO of Sodexo Healthcare in North America, the largest business unit for Sodexo worldwide. She also held global portfolio and commercial leadership roles at Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., a leading global medical technology company, and at General Electric Corporation, where she spent two decades in their financial services and healthcare divisions in North and South America, Western and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

"It is an honor to be named CEO of an organization with such incredible potential. Our talented Matrix team will continue to progress, delivering on our mission to positively impact as many lives as we can, providing high-quality healthcare services, and improving the health of the patients and communities we serve," said Ms. Tabaka. "Together, we will redefine operational excellence, accelerate growth, and nurture a diversified portfolio of offerings, all while continuing to provide expert care to all of the individuals and customers we serve."

Matrix Medical Network has provided expert care and health services to millions of at-risk individuals where they live and work for more than 20 years. The organization's network of approximately 4,000 clinicians meets individuals wherever they are, to assess their health and safety, identify and close care gaps, and offer life-changing services that activate them to manage their own health.

Matrix, in partnership with its expert clinical advisory panel, offers customizable solutions across distinct lines of business via in-home visits, telehealth, on-site support at medical facilities and businesses, and mobile health clinics.

