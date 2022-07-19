BayWa r.e. Expands Executive Team Amid Rapid U.S. Growth

The company promotes Jodi White as chief executive officer and welcomes Charles Ellis as chief operating officer and Harry Payne as chief revenue officer for its U.S. Distribution Business

SANTA FE, N.M., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayWa r.e., a leading renewable energy developer, services and systems provider, is expanding its executive team following the acquisition of Beacon Solar, the former solar distribution division of roofing distributor Beacon, to continue expanding its U.S. distribution network to meet growing demand.

The growing BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC team promotes Jodi White to chief executive officer and welcomes Charles (Chuck) Ellis as chief operating officer and Harry Payne as chief revenue officer. Their appointments come at a time of expansion of warehouses and in-house fulfillment capabilities as well as a strong hiring push. Under White's oversight of all U.S. operations, Ellis will lead supply chain management and fulfillment following the acquisition to ensure best-in-class planning and fulfillment services for solar contractors, and Payne will drive integration and alignment between all revenue-related functions of the entity. Boaz Soifer, former chief executive officer, will now focus on his regional role as director of solar distribution for BayWa r.e. in the Americas which currently includes active operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Pacific Islands.

"BayWa r.e.'s U.S. distribution business passed an inflection point in 2021 and has entered a new stage of scale and complexity," said Soifer. "Bringing in experienced executive leadership into our already-amazing team gives us a stronger foundation to manage our continued growth and will help ensure we continue providing customers with the products and services they need to manage their businesses effectively. Congratulations to Jodi, Chuck, and Harry – your leadership will be a great asset to us for the journey ahead!"

"With the acquisition of Beacon Solar, we increased our market share and added new talent, resources and product lines," said White. "Chuck's and Harry's leadership will keep the organization aligned and focused on customer experience as we continually improve delivery quality and continue our expansion."

White brings 20 years of experience in the renewable energy industry with roles in mergers and acquisitions, and as a finance and operations executive. She co-founded BayWa r.e.'s distribution business in the U.S. in 2008 and previously served as co-CEO alongside Soifer. Ellis joins the team with leadership experience in sales and distribution strategies from his years at SMA America and in the building industry with his experience touching IT, product strategy, procurement, and logistics as well as successful vertical integration. Payne started in renewables at Sunrun more than a decade ago and has a track record of building sales channels and developing cost-effective solutions while improving the digital customer experience.

About BayWa r.e.

At BayWa r.e. we r.e. think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $23.5 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.

