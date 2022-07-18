Home Security App Provider AlfredCamera Launches its First Hardware Security Camera

TAIPEI, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlfredCamera , a home security mobile app provider, announced today the launch of its first security camera, AlfredCam. Expanding the company's service offerings from home security software to hardware devices, the feature-rich 1080p Wi-Fi security camera is available for pre-orders in the US today via the AlfredCamera app. It will retail for $39.99, with an introductory price of $34.99 to celebrate the much-anticipated launch. As part of the introductory offer, users can also enjoy one month of AlfredCamera Premium for free.

AlfredCamera is well-known for its free home security app that turns old phones into security cameras. By launching AlfredCam, the home security brand aims to be a one-stop security solution that satisfies the ever-evolving needs of its customers. Those who started with a mobile device can now easily upgrade to a dedicated security camera at a fraction of the price of other top-range home security systems, and seamlessly integrate it into their existing setup.

AlfredCam is the missing piece in AlfredCamera's broader ecosystem, where users are encouraged to take a DIY approach to their home security through the AlfredCamera app. The top-rated app works on a variety of devices, from spare smartphones and tablets to desktop computers. The AlfredCamera app is by far the most downloaded home security app on Google Play and the App Store, with 50 million downloads worldwide and an average 4.8-star rating.

"Conceived during the pandemic, AlfredCam will open up an exciting new chapter for AlfredCamera, which made its name as a software-based solution provider," says Alex Song, founder and CEO of AlfredCamera. "As our first hardware offering, AlfredCam will stand as a further commitment to the company's mission to make home security truly accessible, regardless of the circumstances of our users."

AlfredCam boasts a premium security monitoring experience, with top-notch features like 1080p HD video live streaming, color night vision, AI-powered motion and person detection, 130° wide field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, 7 days of free motion-based cloud storage, continuous 24/7 recording with support for micro SD cards, plus all the features found in the AlfredCamera app. Premium subscriptions are also available for just $5.99 a month.

"For the past three years, we have been working hard on the launch of AlfredCam, an ultra-affordable security option that we're sure both our existing AlfredCamera app users and the wider market will appreciate," says Summer Lin, product head at AlfredCamera.

Pre-registry for AlfredCam will begin today, July 18th at 7pm PST. The camera will be sold under a direct-to-consumer model. Existing US AlfredCamera users will be eligible for pre-order via the app, with free US shipping on all orders. AlfredCam is expected to ship between late August and mid September.

The app is available to download on iOS and Android devices. For more information, please visit: https://alfred.camera/

About AlfredCamera

AlfredCamera is a mobile application which turns your old, unused smartphones into home security cameras. AlfredCamera's mission is to provide accessible security for everyone. AlfredCamera has received more than 50 million downloads and managed to acquire exceptional user ratings on both iOS/Android platforms, reflecting its position as the most trusted video monitoring app on the market. The company is determined to create an easy-to-use product that combines exceptional performance with stability.

