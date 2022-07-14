Leviton Introduces New Antimicrobial Treated Decora® Slide Dimmer

New offering helps to create cleaner home environments, building upon existing line of antimicrobial treated solutions

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of its Antimicrobial Treated Decora Slide Dimmer. The device, the first antimicrobial treated dimmer on the market, is the latest addition to the company's current offering of antimicrobial treated Decora Switches, Toggle Switches, and Wallplates.

The Antimicrobial Treated Decora Slide Dimmer is the latest addition to Leviton’s current offering of antimicrobial treated Decora Switches, Toggle Switches, and Wallplates. By incorporating an antimicrobial additive into the product material, Leviton Antimicrobial Treated Devices help to inhibit the growth of mold, mildew, fungi, and odor-causing bacteria on the surface of the device between normal cleanings. (PRNewswire)

Replacing traditional devices with antimicrobial treated products provides a practical solution to help keep the surface of devices and wallplates cleaner throughout the home. By incorporating an antimicrobial additive into the product material, Leviton Antimicrobial Treated Devices help to inhibit the growth of mold, mildew, fungi, and odor-causing bacteria on the surface of the device between normal cleanings.

"Now more than ever, our customers want the many benefits and peace-of-mind that antimicrobial protection offers, but they don't want to compromise on design or functionality," explains William Randall, director of product management, residential, Leviton. "The new Decora Slide Dimmer delivers on this, providing homeowners with a stylish, high-performing dimmer and exemplifying Leviton's commitment to developing innovative and unique solutions to meet customer needs."

The Leviton Antimicrobial Treated Decora Slide Dimmer is designed for optimal control of dimmable LED and CFL bulbs as well as incandescent. It can be used in single pole or in 3-way installations when used with a 3-way switch. The device features the Leviton hallmark Decora rocker switch, which provides preset ON/OFF switching, and a smooth, integrated slide bar for fine adjustment of lighting levels. The device also includes an adjustment switch to modify the minimum light level in order to optimize the dimming range should flickering occur at lower dimming levels.

The active material used in Leviton residential antimicrobial treated products is effective in protecting the device from discoloration, staining, deterioration, and corrosion caused by mold, mildew, fungi, and odor-causing bacteria.

Leviton Antimicrobial Treated devices are ideal for entryways, kitchens, bathrooms, children's rooms, hallways, basements, utility/laundry rooms, and garages.

To learn more about the Leviton Antimicrobial Treated Decora Slide Dimmer and other Leviton Antimicrobial Treated Devices, visit www.leviton.com/antimicrobial .

About Leviton Residential



Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience, and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton



Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

