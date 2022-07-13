Questis Gets a New Look: The Improved Financial Empowerment User Interface

The new Questis interface offers a fresh look and incorporates new features for users to better manage their financial lives.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, financial empowerment company Questis announces the launch of a next-generation user interface (UI) to their financial empowerment platform. The update provides the same force and security with a new intuitive, mobile-first focus allowing for the integration of new features and functionalities to help users reach and exceed their financial goals.

Questis Financial Empowerment (PRNewswire)

"At Questis, our core purpose is to provide the tools and resources necessary to empower employees financially."

Some highlights include:

Modern Aesthetics: Questis restyled pages across the platform with a more contemporary look to improve engagement and usability.

Increased Intelligence: Enhanced AI allows for the platform to better suggest personalized money moves.

Human-Centered: Users can now schedule coaching sessions directly from their dashboard with fewer clicks than before.

Sliding Dashboard Module : Users are now presented with a rotating module on their dashboard that promotes upcoming events, new features, and highlighted resources.

Searchability: The ability to search for resources and articles allows access to relevant content on-demand.

"At Questis, our core purpose is to provide the tools and resources necessary to empower employees financially. To do so, these tools need to be current, useful, and effective," said John Tabb, Co-Founder and CEO. "As Questis grows, so does our responsibility to provide a better, more holistic user experience. The new UI and its continual updates were built with our end-users in mind to improve the way they visualize their finances."

The upgraded design and new features are the product of valuable feedback from Questis users, corporate partners, as well as testing and analyses by Questis developers.

"The modern look and upgraded capabilities make it easier than ever for users to find content, connect with their coaches, and take personalized next steps directly from their dashboard," said MH Burwell, Head of Marketing. "The new UI was designed to increase the level of personalization and support new and exciting features as they become available in the future."

For more information about the improved user interface, visit: questis.co/how-questis-works/

About Questis

Questis' mission is to replace feel-good Financial Wellness programs with proven solutions based on solid behavioral science, real-person coaching, personalized and predictive planning, and cutting-edge technology. Their proprietary platform and relationship-driven approach are purpose-built to make Financial Empowerment affordable and effective at workforce scale.

Visit questis.co to learn more.

