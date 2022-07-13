CLOUDASTRUCTURE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF IPG

Cloud video surveillance company finalizes acquisition of IoT Cybersecurity Company

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure, the award-winning cloud video surveillance provider announced the completion of their acquisition of Infrastructure Proving Grounds' assets, including their cutting-edge cloud-based GearBox™ IoT cybersecurity solution.

"The acquisition of IPG demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with true end-to-end security."

The acquisition continues to build on Cloudastructure's vision – and growing reputation for – end-to-end cloud-based security that now includes:

Smart Surveillance

Remote Guarding

IoT Security

Smart Parking

Among its many IoT cybersecurity talents, GearBox™ can instantly detect non-compliant National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) hardware. All Cloudastructure AI surveillance and/or remote guarding installations now include a GearBox™ pre-scan of all existing network hardware and devices to minimize risk.

The "plug-and-play" tool inventories all IoT devices, performs risk analysis and offers a roadmap as well as prioritization for remedies.

The entire IPG team will be joining Cloudastructure, including IPG CEO Steve Kiss, who will serve as Vice President of Operations, as well as General Manager of the GearBox™ Division. The division will encompass sales and installation of the GearBox™ IoT cybersecurity solution to smart buildings and critical infrastructure.

IPG CEO Steve Kiss commented, "This acquisition is advantageous to all parties involved: GearBox™ enables Cloudastructure to deploy faster, while Cloudastructure enables GearBox™ to scale faster. All parties involved are committed to cloud excellence and true security. We are eager to get started."

Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley commented, "We are glad to welcome the IPG crew to our team, as well as GearBox™ to our platform, because security isn't really a term you can parse – you either have it or you don't. Whether a threat is cyber or physical, the outcomes of undetected threats are devastating. The acquisition of IPG demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with true end-to-end security."

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's award-winning surveillance video management system is designed and supported by world-class technical resources drawn from five continents. The platform's unique architecture enables AI and computer vision for scalable, flexible, cost-effective security and eliminates the resource-intensive management and data risks of on-premises solutions. Cloudastructure enables a unified view of multiple sites for motion, facial recognition/detection, anomaly detection, object counting, LPR, advanced analytics, and compliance and delivers up to a 75% lower total cost of ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

