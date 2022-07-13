Amtrak Guests Can Now Celebrate the Magic at Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Philadelphia

Take Amtrak for a summer escape to visit the world premiere of the exhibition's global tour at the Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Amtrak passengers can celebrate the magic in Philadelphia at Harry Potter: The Exhibition, at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. Open now through Sept. 18, this experience is one of the most comprehensive touring exhibitions ever presented about the Wizarding World. Amtrak will transport customers to Philadelphia where they can experience Harry Potter: The Exhibition and the18,000-square-foot space featuring 21 celebratory galleries, including the Great Hall, Hogwarts Castle, Hagrid's Hut, Hogwarts Houses and Newt's Case.

"We are thrilled to announce Amtrak as the official travel partner of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute," said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "Amtrak will provide guests of the Exhibition a wonderful way to easily get to the experience any day of the week."

"Amtrak is proud to serve as an official transportation partner for Harry Potter: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia," said Amtrak Assistant Vice President National Advertising & Brand Management, Darlene Abubakar. "By taking Amtrak, families can travel to the Exhibition without dealing with the hassles of driving, expensive gas prices and parking. Remember to book early for the best Amtrak fares."

William H Gray III 30th Street Station (PHL) is serviced by ten Amtrak train routes with destinations as far south as Florida, as far north as Vermont and as far west as Chicago. Amtrak trains deliver travelers right to the heart of the action and within a mile of the station are numerous Philadelphia attractions, including the Franklin Institute.

Amtrak Saver Fares offer low prices on the Northeast Regional, select Keystone Service and select Pennsylvanian service trains. Book travel early to get the best prices and save on convenient downtown-to-downtown service. Amtrak is also the more sustainable way to travel and is 46% more energy efficient than traveling by car and 34% more energy efficient than domestic air travel on a per-passenger-mile basis.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

