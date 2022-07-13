99 Cents Only Stores Teams Up with Swiftly to Provide Personalized Mobile Shopping Experiences

Swiftly platform to power user-friendly 99 mobile app, grow sales and boost customer loyalty

SEATTLE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, the leading technology solutions provider for retailers, is teaming up with 99 Cents Only Stores LLC for its 382 stores across California, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. The collaboration will provide customers with enhanced mobile shopping experiences and generate new advertising revenue for the extreme-value retailer.

Swiftly technology is powering the 99's new, intuitive mobile app to provide a connected in-store shopping experience with multi-language capabilities. The app, which is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play, provides shoppers with products at their home store, exclusive discounts and rewards to boost savings. In addition, 99 Cents Only Stores can unlock new advertising revenue, closed-loop reporting with measurable SKU-level transactions and ad clicks to provide accurate, actionable insights unavailable anywhere else.

"By leveraging Swiftly's technology to power its new user-friendly mobile app, 99 Cents Only will create new and engaging ways to drive loyalty through personalized digital experiences that translate across multiple languages," said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO of Swiftly. "99 Cents Only is a great example of a brick-and-mortar retailer benefitting from building strong digital customer relationships, while opening up new forms of advertising revenue and incremental sales."

Despite the growth of e-commerce in 2021, 90% of purchases still happen in-store. Retailers can leverage the advantages of their brick-and-mortar locations by offering an omnichannel shopping experience that is tailored to their customers' purchasing preferences and boost customer loyalty. The collaboration with Swiftly allows 99 Cents Only Stores to immediately offer a unique, connected shopping experience. This release lays the foundation for future shopper benefits including Delivery and Endless Aisle shopping.

"Swiftly's technology helps us meet the evolving needs of our customers with more personalized offers that increase savings," said Mary Kellmanson, 99 Cents Only Stores Chief Marketing Officer. "Swiftly will also create new revenue streams for us through enhanced connections between customers and leading national brands directly in our app."

With Swiftly's support, the 99 will provide a seamless way for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands to reach customers in a personalized and ultra-targeted digital experience that drives incremental sales. CPG brand partners can use dynamic ad placements, targeted content, sponsored searches, and product recommendations to engage shoppers and boost basket sizes at checkout.

The Swiftly platform provides a comprehensive and integrated retail media network for brick-and-mortar retailers and brands making the transition to a digitally connected shopping experience. The platform enables retailers to generate new revenue from advertising dollars, brands to yield better analytics and higher return on ad spend, all while offering customers a more personalized and connected shopping experience from online to in-store.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network are integrated into a single unified platform, which enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, visit www.swiftly.com.

About 99 Cents Only Stores

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC is the leading operator of extreme value stores in California and the Southwestern United States. The Company currently operates 382 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. 99 Cents Only Stores LLC offers a broad assortment of name brands and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings. For more information, visit www.99only.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Swifty