Scholars of Sustenance Foundation and Allianz Ayudhya launched the first Cloud Food Bank online platform in Thailand

BALI, Indonesia and BANGKOK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annually, over 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted. Meanwhile, 830 million people suffer from starvation globally but many countries have food banks to address this issue. In Thailand, SOS has been tackling the food waste and food insecurity problems by collecting surplus food from food industries and redistributing them to vulnerable communities. Since 2016, over 4 million kilograms of food have been rescued. But with the increasing demand for food from many vulnerable communities, we knew we have to find different ways to raise food.

Scholars of Sustenance, the leading expert in Food Rescue, partnered with Allianz Ayudhya, one of the leading Insurance Companies in Thailand, to launch the first Cloud Food Bank platform in the country that aims to redistribute over 600 tons of surplus food by the end of the year.

The goal of the Cloud Food Bank is to systematically manage surplus food. The platform makes donation and distribution easy and efficient. Through a matchmaking system, SOS can manage food supplies from large businesses and individuals, ensuring all the donations are delivered to the neediest. Using this platform, SOS Thailand aims to establish a national food rescue coalition network, creating environmental and social sustainability.

Mr. Thomas Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Ayudhya said "Throughout Allianz Ayudhya's activities in Thailand, we have committed to the Allianz Group's objective of focusing on socially responsible business practices. The organization strives for long-term success by following ESG principles. Donating food to needy communities across Bangkok has made us aware of the current food shortage, and we're searching for partners to help us meet those requirements. Allianz Ayudhya, a company with competence in technology, offered to provide technology to extend this mission in conjunction with the SOS organization. The Cloud Food Bank platform serves as a central hub for connecting those who want to give food to vulnerable groups of people who are in need. Allianz Ayudhya has invested around 2 million baht to establish this platform, making it more efficient."

Mr. James Leyson, Managing Director of the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation said, "We are delighted that Allianz Ayudhya recognizes the need of fostering societal sustainability. At SOS Foundation, we are constantly focusing on reducing and preventing the negative effects of food waste. Allianz Ayudhya uses technology to expand and digitise our mission, vastly improving management potential in terms of donor access, recipient storage management, and food delivery. Our system currently has over 700 donor organizations and over 1,000 donors in communities across the country. Allianz Ayudhya coming to our aid means we will be able to increase food rescue and distribution by up to 20%. This year, we set a goal of rescuing 1,800 tons of surplus food, which we will be able to distribute more efficiently than ever before."

Those interested in donating or accepting donations should visit the Cloud Food Bank's website at www.cloudfoodbank.org or email info@scholarsofsustenance.org

