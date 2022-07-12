Phexxi® Mechanism of Action Article Published in the Journal of Therapeutic Advances in Reproductive Health

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) announced today that the Journal of Therapeutic Advances in Reproductive Health has published Mechanisms of action of currently available woman-controlled, vaginally administered, non-hormonal contraceptive products, a peer-reviewed article defining and reconfirming the mechanism of action (MOA) of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate).

The Journal detailed and highlighted Phexxi's ability to maintain vaginal pH up to an hour before and during vaginal intercourse as a way of preventing pregnancy.

"With the current political climate causing patients and physicians to readdress access to contraception, the publication of this article is very timely," said Dr. Todd Chappell, lead author of the article and practicing obstetrician and gynecologist. "Our society benefits when women have choices and access to the best contraception for their lives and bodies. This publication highlights the unique safety and efficacy profile of Phexxi, which offers women a truly innovative, on-demand and FDA-approved method to prevent pregnancy that does not alter the natural function of the ovaries."

The publication in the Journal of Therapeutic Advances in Reproductive Health marks the second peer-reviewed journal to publish Phexxi data in 2022. Earlier this year, the Journal of Sexual Medicine published sexual satisfaction data showing that 88.7% of women using Phexxi improved or maintained their sex life.

The Company will also present new scientific data "Pregnancies by Acts of Intercourse with Vaginal Ph Modulator: Results from the AMPOWER Study," at an oral presentation during the upcoming American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2022 Scientific Congress & Expo, October 24-26, 2022, in Anaheim, CA.

About Phexxi

Phexxi is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi is not effective when used after sex.

Important Safety Information

Rare cases (0.36%) of bladder and kidney infections have been reported. If you have a history of urinary tract problems that keep coming back, you should not use Phexxi.

Contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing genitourinary side effects such as vaginal burning, itching, discharge, genital discomfort (including in male partners), yeast infection, urinary tract infection, or bacterial vaginosis.

Phexxi does not protect against sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

For more information about Phexxi, talk to your healthcare provider and see full Product Information at www.phexxi.com.

Please report side effects by contacting Evofem Biosciences toll-free at 1-833-EVFMBIO or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Intended for United States residents only.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

