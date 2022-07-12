Metrika Provides End-to-End Monitoring and Operational Intelligence for the Algorand Blockchain

The Metrika platform equips Algorand and builders within its ecosystem with unmatched monitoring tools to ensure network safety and resilience.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrika , the leader in operational intelligence for blockchain networks, today announced a community infrastructure agreement allowing members of the Algorand ecosystem open and public access to utilize Metrika's industry-leading platform to monitor, analyze performance, and receive complimentary real-time alerts for the Algorand network. This integration will set a higher standard for blockchain performance and reliability and redefine the standard of resilience, performance and operational excellence through Metrika's advanced capabilities.

Metrika logo (PRNewsfoto/Metrika) (PRNewswire)

Algorand is a leading high-performance blockchain accelerating the convergence between decentralized and traditional economic models. Currently, more than 2,000 global organizations leverage Algorand, including Circle, the Drone Racing League, Limewire, PlanetWatch and many others to support massive volumes of transactions while maintaining the highest levels of performance. Launched on Mainnet in 2019, the Algorand blockchain has achieved a rare accomplishment in the blockchain world: zero network downtime.

"As one of the most prominent layer 1 blockchains, Algorand is known for high speed, low latency, fast finality and its 100% uptime since launch. Metrika's network monitoring and alerting capabilities have been incredibly helpful in the ongoing quest to maintain that 100% uptime. Metrika's tools now being accessible to the full Algorand ecosystem is a clear win, bringing deep operational intelligence and community trust to any service or product built on Algorand," said Paul Riegle, Chief Product Officer at Algorand.

This new offering enables anyone within Algorand's flourishing ecosystem to utilize Metrika for end-to-end visibility of the operational health of the blockchain network along with insights via community alerts and dashboards.

"As blockchain networks grow, they become more decentralized. This introduces significant challenges for the community when it comes to maintaining the network's health and preserving trust," said Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos, CEO of Metrika. "We're thrilled that Algorand is leveraging the Metrika platform to monitor and help manage the performance of its entire network. With this enhanced integration, Algorand can keep its focus on building the best possible technology and continue driving the adoption of its network."

Metrika was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, out of a deep commitment for making blockchain networks dependable as they scale for web3. Metrika currently works with leading blockchain ecosystems and industry groups such as Algorand, Algorand Foundation, Dapper Labs, Flow Foundation, Hedera Hashgraph, HBAR Foundation, Axelar, IDB Lab, LACChain, Blockdaemon, Hyperledger Besu, ConsenSys, ConsenSys Quorum, Blockchain Association, Blockchain Business Council and more.

For more information on the Metrika operational platform and the additional customized offerings, please visit www.metrika.co or check out the full platform experience for network communities at app.metrika.co .

About Metrika

Metrika provides the industry's only operational intelligence platform for blockchain networks and applications, including cryptocurrency and gaming applications, where ongoing optimal performance is essential. Using its Metrika Insights platform, blockchain communities, node operators, and applications gain the visibility, actionable insights, and tools needed to maintain the performance of the overall network and ensure ongoing trust as it becomes more decentralized and distributed. For more information, visit us at www.metrika.co or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Algorand

Algorand is transforming economic models and economies of all kinds. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand's high–performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry–from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, our sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

