IT'S HERE! EXCLUSIVE 2022 PRIME DAY DEALS FROM HOOVER®

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Day is here! For two days only, HOOVER® is offering some of the biggest savings of the year on Amazon! Now is the perfect time to score top performing products at a HUGE discount.

For more than 100 years, Hoover has been one of the most trusted brands in America, and consumers appreciate how Hoover's innovation can help simplify their lives. HOOVER® designs powerful, easy-to-use products that clean the entire home from floor to ceiling. The comprehensive line of products includes upright vacuums, cordless vacuums, carpet and spot cleaners, hard floor cleaners, and cleaning solutions. HOOVER® is a brand of TTI Floor Care North America, whose portfolio of leading brands also includes Oreck®, Dirt Devil® and HOOVER® Commercial. TTI Floor Care North America is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.hoover.com.

HOOVER® is offering three exclusive promotions until midnight on July 13, 2022 that includes savings up to 40 percent!

Featured products include:

HOOVER® SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

A full-size carpet washer that tackles stains and messes on carpets, stairs and above! This product is one of the easiest and most powerful carpet cleaners in the HOOVER line up. Simply push forward to clean and pull back to dry. Comes with a removable cleaning wand to pretreat stains before you deep clean (save up to 42%).

HOOVER® ONEPWR Blade MAX Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

This lightweight stick vacuum is designed with an efficient High-Performance Digital Motor to deliver the maximum cleaning power you need to clean up after your pets. Plus, the antimicrobial brush roll helps prevent the buildup of odors (save up to 36%).

HOOVER® MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

The MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel is ideal for homes with pets. Built to easily get to all the places messes typically hide, this powerful vacuum steers effortlessly while delivering a powerful clean on every floor type. And since it's designed with our new MAXLife System, the MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel not only cleans with the strong suction pet owners rely on, but it also performs like new for 3X longer (save up to 30%).

"We love Prime Day. It gives us the opportunity to provide huge savings to our consumers on some of the best products in our portfolio," says Brittany Doyle, VP of Marketing and E-Commerce of TTI Floor Care North America. "With more consumers looking for real solutions to stay ahead of those unexpected messes, we are excited to offer a range of products that can solve that consumer need at a discounted price point."

About HOOVER ®

For more than 100 years, Hoover has been one of the most trusted brands in America, and consumers appreciate how Hoover's innovation can help simplify their lives. HOOVER® designs powerful, easy-to-use products that clean the entire home from floor to ceiling. The comprehensive line of products includes cordless stick vacuums, uprights, carpet cleaners, portable spot carpet cleaners, hard floor cleaners, and cleaning solutions. HOOVER® is a brand of TTI Floor Care North America, whose portfolio of leading brands also includes Oreck®, Dirt Devil® and HOOVER® Commercial. TTI Floor Care North America is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.hoover.com.

