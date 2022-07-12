The Green Organic Dutchman Announces CFO Change

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company, announces the resignation of Ms. Nichola Thompson from her position as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective August 4, 2022.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Thompson has decided to pursue unique opportunities outside of the cannabis industry. Mr. Sean Bovingdon, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, has been appointed Interim CFO, effective August 4, 2022. Mr. Bovingdon was the previous CFO of the Company prior to being appointed the CEO in March 2021. The Company has engaged an executive recruitment firm for the search of a permanent CFO.

"On behalf of myself, and the rest of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Ms. Thompson for her contributions and dedication to the Company since joining following the acquisition of Galaxie Brands Corporation, commented Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD. "We would also like to wish Nichola the best of luck with all of her future endeavours," added Mr. Bovingdon.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US‐OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable, global cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy brands, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

TGOD's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

