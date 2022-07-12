DispatchHealth and Marshfield Clinic Health System Announce Partnership to Bring In-Home Acute Care to Wisconsin

DENVER and MARSHFIELD, Wis., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth, the nation's first comprehensive in-home medical care provider, and Marshfield Clinic Health System, one of the country's largest rural health care systems, today announced their partnership to bring patients on-demand, in-home medical care. The pioneering partnership will expand access to care for patients in rural communities of Wisconsin to reduce non-emergency visits to the emergency department, lower medical costs, and improve health outcomes.

Marshfield Clinic Health System's partnership with DispatchHealth is now available to residents in Western Wisconsin including Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, and surrounding communities. Residents in Central Wisconsin, serving Stevens Point, Marshfield, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, and surrounding communities, will have access to the service on July 14.

"Access to quality healthcare for all is a driving force at DispatchHealth. Our unique care model enables our partners to extend their reach to patients in rural communities," said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO, and co-founder of DispatchHealth. "We are excited to expand our footprint to Wisconsin and empower Marshfield Clinic to go beyond traditional care settings to meet patients where they are. With a shared commitment to value-based care, our partnership brings these new communities DispatchHealth's proven approach to in-home, high-acuity care."

According to Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney, the Health System's partnership with DispatchHealth is another example of how Marshfield serves the rural patient population through a variety of alternative care delivery methods.

"The face of health care is evolving faster than ever, and we are evolving along with it," said Turney. "This partnership and the value it brings to our patients aligns with our commitment to bring high-quality health care services close to, and in this case inside, the homes of our patients. It is a win for our organization and for those we serve."

DispatchHealth's complete platform delivers, provides, and coordinates medical care for a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD exacerbations, congestive heart failure and more. Patients can request care through DispatchHealth.com, no referral is needed. Once requested, an emergency care-trained DispatchHealth medical team arrives at the patient's home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments to treat the patient in the home, including on-site diagnostics and a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act)-certified lab which provides immediate results for certain diagnostics such as kidney function, electrolytes, urinalysis and more. DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays.

DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth brings the power of the hospital to the comfort of the home. DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system and offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. Since its founding, DispatchHealth has scaled its system of care to offer complex home-based medical care, including mobile imaging. At its current growth rate, DispatchHealth will generate more than $2B in medical cost savings by 2023. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute Care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays, and can be requested online or by a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

Marshfield

Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system whose mission is to enrich lives through accessible, affordable compassionate health care. The Health System serves Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula with more than 1,400 providers comprising 170 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include more than 60 Marshfield Clinic locations, 11 hospitals, Marshfield Children's Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. Learn more at marshfieldclinic.org.

