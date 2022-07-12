Denny's Names Lillian Elmore of Hungry for Education™ Scholarship Program's National Winner

Denny's recognized Elmore, a freshman at High Point University in High Point, N.C., and awarded $300,000 in scholarships during the 2021 Hungry for Education (HFE) scholarship season

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by its commitment to education and combating childhood hunger, Denny's Corp. named Lillian Elmore of Lexington, Mass. its national winner as part of the 2021 Hungry for Education™ Scholarship Program.

This year's winners and 2021 graduates celebrated their commitment to working to end childhood hunger in on May 19th at a virtual program, hosted by comedian Akintunde Warnock. The ceremony featured these outstanding scholars and special remarks from Denny's executives, including John Miller, Denny's board member and former Denny's CEO, and April Kelly Drummond, vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion, who recognized the outstanding work the winners have done to eliminate childhood hunger.

Denny's Hungry for Education™ (HFE) is a scholarship program that recognizes and rewards students who show initiative and creativity in helping Denny's fight childhood hunger. Partnering with 11 leading, non-profit, minority advocacy organizations, Denny's awarded over $300,000 in scholarships this year to deserving elementary, high school and college students. Since its launch in 2011, the brand has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships.

"We want to congratulate every one of these students who are letting us know that they are passionate about fighting hunger in their communities," said Kelly Drummond. "These students are so inspiring, and I can't wait to see what they'll do next."

Kelly Drummond added, "This is one of my favorite times of the year because I get to see and hear from these outstanding young people who are going above and beyond to make a difference in their communities."

Elmore, a freshman at High Point University in High Point, N.C., received her $1,500 scholarship as part of Denny's partnership with was provided in conjunction with Partners with Youth Disabilities. Elmore impressed the judges with her belief that, "Community starts in the neighborhood you live in and seeing your community reflected back to you is a terrific way to continue to build it." She suggests that every Denny's hang a TV monitor and invite its guests to "take pictures of themselves with their friends and family, eating at Denny's and celebrating life's moments. Denny's can have those photos scroll on the monitor as people walk in."

Students can apply now for next year's scholarship by going to www.dennyshungryforeducation.com.

