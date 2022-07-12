ActionIQ, M&T Bank and Canadian Tire To Discuss Customer Experience Strategies in an Unpredictable Economy

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced that it will host a webinar "Strategies for Efficient & Profitable CX in an Uncertain Economy" to explore how brands can cut costs and maximize value of existing customers as consumer demand slows.

"As market conditions change rapidly and the economy grows increasingly more unpredictable, it's more critical than ever to maintain an agile, adaptable approach to delivering customer experiences," said Justin DeBrabant, Senior Vice President of Product at ActionIQ. "Complex, brittle and outdated architectures can leave businesses inflexible and slow to differentiate, while composable technologies and solid CX strategies can help brands drive incremental revenue while controlling costs."

WHO: Speakers will include

Justin DeBrabant , Senior Vice President of Product, ActionIQ

Greg Shelly , Vice President of Enterprise Digital Marketing, Canadian Tire

Chris O'Brien , Vice President of Digital Marketing Technology, M&T Bank

WHAT: A webinar discussion led by ActionIQ, which will also include a Q&A session.

WHEN: July 13, 2022, 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM ET

WHERE: For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit the event page here .

About ActionIQ

AIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, The New York Times, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

