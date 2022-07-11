VA Northern California Health System Adopts HealthLevel's Foundations to Automate Radiology Protocol Decisions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel, Inc., an established provider of solutions for healthcare organizations, announced today that the VA has expanded the use of its Foundations business operations platform to support electronic radiology protocoling in the Northern California region. The VA Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) is an integrated health care delivery system, offering medical, surgical, rehabilitative, mental health, and extended care to Veterans across Northern California. VANCHCS serves an area covering 17 counties, more than 40,000 square miles and over 377,700 veterans and comprises 12 sites of care, including a medical center in Sacramento, a rehabilitation and extended care facility in Martinez, and 10 outpatient clinics.

HealthLevel logo (PRNewswire)

Following in the footsteps of other VA facilities, VANCHCS selected Foundations from HealthLevel, Inc for its intelligent, self-learning protocol automation features which enable radiology departments to become more efficient through faster scheduling and faster cycle times.

"Organizational efficiency not only increases throughput but reduces the burden on physicians and administrative staff. This has always been our focus with our Foundations business operations platform," commented Parag Paranjpe founder and CEO of HealthLevel Inc. "We are pleased to see our VA customer base growing in leaps and bounds," he added.

The implementation work for VANCHCS has begun and electronic protocoling will be available to radiologists and schedulers by the fall of 2022.

About HealthLevel, Inc.

Founded in 2010, privately held HealthLevel is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and is the supplier of Foundations, a SaaS Healthcare Business Operations Platform that integrates clinical, operational, and financial data. Foundations provides intuitive, configurable real-time analytics for clinicians, administrators, and all staff, enabling them to monitor and improve individual and corporate business performance. Learn more at www.healthlevel.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mac Beauchemin

Director of Sales

HealthLevel, Inc.

mac@healthlevel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HealthLevel