Statement by CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy on John W. O'Brien, Sr.

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy today issued the following statement on behalf of the company:

"The futures industry lost a great leader with the passing of John O'Brien, Sr., who was a Board member, former Chairman and former CEO, as well as a founding family member of RJO & Associates, the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the U.S.," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "John spent his career championing the U.S. futures industry and was instrumental in expanding its reach to customers around the world. As someone who literally grew up in this business, he fostered a culture of treating all clients and employees as family – a legacy that continues within RJO today. John was a friend and mentor to many within the business and will be deeply missed. On behalf of everyone at CME Group, our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Pat, their children, the entire O'Brien family and all of his RJO colleagues."

