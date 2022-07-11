Koch Engineered Solutions and Fidelis New Energy, LLC Announce Execution of Definitive EPC Agreement for ~1 Billion Gallon Grön Fuels Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Renewable Fuels Facility

The Grön Fuels facility is designed to produce carbon negative sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, green hydrogen, and renewable naphtha (a bio-plastics feedstock), leveraging biogenic carbon capture and sequestration with renewable power generation to form the Grön Fuels GigaSystem™ all while using proven technologies

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Engineered Solutions announces that its affiliate company, Optimized Process Designs (OPD), has executed a definitive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) agreement with Fidelis New Energy, LLC for the primary renewable fuels processing facility (the "Grön Facility") as well as the related infrastructure required to support the GigaSystem™ carbon negative renewable fuels facility. The multi-billion-dollar Grön Facility involved substantial design and engineering work to support a definitive EPC agreement with price and schedule certainty as well as performance guarantees that allow for non-recourse project financing.

The GigaSystem™ has been designed from the ground up to utilize Carbon Capture and Sequestration ("CCS") with Carbon Negative Power ("CNP"), enabling the production of carbon negative renewable fuels, all while using proven technologies. Situated strategically at the crossroads of agricultural trade routes and traditional fuels production at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, Fidelis expects the GigaSystem™ will be the first dispatch renewable fuels facility globally due to its energy efficient design, CCS, and CNP. The GigaSystem™ site is unparalleled for feedstock supply and renewable fuels delivery globally via rail, water, road, and refined product pipelines. To optimize the use of this logistical advantage, the facility will include industry leading feedstock processing capabilities across all feedstock types, including emerging feedstocks. One unique advantage of the facility is its inherent design to produce from its renewable co-products the equivalent of over 1,000 megawatts of electrolyzer-generated hydrogen, creating a clear pathway to creating carbon negative renewable fuels when combined with CCS and CNP.

"OPD is excited to be moving forward with the Fidelis team on this world class renewable fuels project. Our speed to market and turn-key approach to engineering, procurement, and construction will continue to add significant value to the project," said Brian Boster, president of Optimized Process Designs. "As part of Koch Engineered Solutions, we are well positioned to partner on this large-scale facility and look forward to full a notice to proceed following Fidelis reaching its final investment decision."

Dan Shapiro, Fidelis Co-Founder, CEO and Managing Partner said, "Today's milestone of executing the definitive EPC agreement for the Grön Fuels Facility, the cornerstone of the GigaSystem™, represents a tremendous effort by Koch OPD, the Fidelis Project Management Office, and many other strategic partners. This milestone is a major step towards the initial strategic objective for the GigaSystem™: the production of carbon negative fuels through an on-purpose greenfield production facility."

Bengt Jarlsjo, Fidelis Co-Founder, Partner, and President added, "OPD truly lived up to their name 'Optimized Process Designs' by working collaboratively with Fidelis PMO to implement the Fidelis RACER™ framework to fully optimize energy efficiency, reduce carbon intensity, and maximize the circularity of the facility. For example, the Fidelis PMO worked closely with OPD to maximize the use of steam generated by waste heat capture for emissions-free power generation and incorporated a renewable natural gas production facility that will use the liquid byproducts of Grön Fuels' highly flexible pretreatment system to produce biogas. We are proud of the progress made by the combined Fidelis/OPD team and look forward to continued success as the project moves forward, and we look forward to creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs as a result of constructing and operating the facility."

About Fidelis New Energy, LLC

Fidelis New Energy, LLC is a Houston-based, climate positive infrastructure firm focused on creating and operating projects and systems in the decarbonization and sustainability sectors in high demand markets. The Fidelis management team and advisory board have extensive experience in market selection, scoping, and development to deliver new-build real assets. The team's experience includes project and corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, project development, engineering, construction, project management, and operational optimization and management. Fidelis was established in 2019 by the Co-founding Partners who have been working together for over 18 years with a senior leadership team with extensive common work history with the co-founders from their time working together at The Shaw Group, Inc., Quanta Capital Solutions, Inc. and First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC. For more information, please visit www.fidelisnewenergy.com and stay updated through our LinkedIn profile.

About Optimized Process Designs

Optimized Process Designs (OPD) provides clients with detailed engineering packages in all disciplines, single point procurement for all equipment and materials, fabrication and direct-hired construction services at project locations throughout the United States. With a long history of successfully completing projects on a lump-sum, turn-key contract basis, their customers value their ability to provide shortened project cycles through streamlined execution plans. For more information about OPD, please visit www.opdepc.com.

About Koch Engineered Solutions

Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) delivers superior value in developing, integrating and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. KES offers uniquely engineered solutions in construction; mass and heat transfer; combustion and emissions controls; filtration; separation; materials applications; automation and actuation. Based in Wichita, Kansas, KES is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. More information is available at KochEngineeredSolutions.com.

