Vena Appoints Allison Munro as Chief Marketing & Ecosystem Officer To Accelerate Customer and Partner Growth

TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that Vena CMO Allison Munro has been appointed Chief Marketing & Ecosystem Officer with a mandate to drive finance-led transformation and elevate the strategic office of finance through the combined power of Vena's product, partners and community.

Business agility has never been more important for organizations than it is today with rapid change and constant uncertainty underpinning an increasingly complex business environment. In her new role, Munro, previously Vena's CMO, will work cross-functionally to connect Vena's partner network, services, lines of business, intellectual property and community advocacy to extend the value of the Vena platform, empower the strategic office of finance to navigate businesses through these challenges and accelerate the growth of Vena customers and partners.

"Vena Partners are an indispensable part of our business as they extend our brand and platform value, and support our mission to transform how businesses Plan To Grow with their deep product and solutions expertise," said Vena CEO Hunter Madely. "Allison brings the passion, perspective and leadership we need to align resources and unlock the full potential of our partner channel as we build the industry's most influential ecosystem."

Working in close collaboration with leading Vena Partner organizations, including Microsoft, BDO, Finext, Fluence, Prolytics, the Kansas City Chiefs and more, Munro will orchestrate an ecosystem built on cooperative platform innovation, solution integration and go-to-market channel alignment across sales and marketing via co-selling and Vena's digital community on plantogrow.com.

"At its core, ecosystem growth is about aligning product, channels and community to accelerate growth, and over the last two years, Vena has built a thriving partner network and digital community that integrate into our product-led motion and demand programs," said Munro. "I am excited to continue driving this growth forward with a focus on finding new and innovative ways to bring our partners, product and community together to drive interconnected and customer-centric value through our growing ecosystem."

Munro will also preside over the ongoing development of the Vena Partner Program, which will continue to invest in the growth of Vena Partners through services, training and enablement.

