Kikkoman to Showcase Teriyaki Coconut Jerky, No-Bone Broth Soup, and Honey Tamari Seasoned Nuts at IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo

IFT's annual event and expo features in-person and virtual experiences, including the return of the largest B2B food innovation expo.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kikkoman today announced it will showcase Teriyaki Coconut Jerky, No-Bone Broth Dry Soup , and Honey Tamari Seasoned Nuts at IFT FIRST, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago from July 10-13, 2022. After more than two years, IFT welcomes back the full annual event experience featuring both live and virtual scientific programming, business of food programming, and the largest B2B food innovation expo in North America.

Taste is the main driver for repeat purchase by consumers, and Kikkoman ingredients add the flavor and umami that make foods of all kinds even more delicious—Asian and beyond. This year, Kikkoman is focusing on many hugely impactful trends at exactly the right time.

First, with travel prices at all-time highs and two years of pent-up demand for getaway vacations, people are clamoring for exotic ingredients, food forms, and flavors. Second, with meat prices also skyrocketing and increasing demand for plant-based alternatives to satisfy those cravings, companies are looking to develop new plant-based products as well as add plant-based and animal-free SKUs to existing brand portfolios. And last, with food companies focusing on supply chain issues, American-made Kikkoman soy sauces can reduce reliance on imported ingredients.

Teriyaki Coconut Jerky is a plant-based island escape in snack form. Showcasing Kikkoman® Gluten-Free Less Sodium Teriyaki Sauce, it is chewy, savory, and satisfying like beef jerky, with a much lower carbon footprint. No-Bone Broth highlights how Kikkoman® Granulated Gluten-Free Tamari Soy Sauce lends a meaty, umami flavor that delivers on the richness people expect from bone broth, while being free of animal-derived ingredients. Honey Tamari Seasoned Nuts featuring Kikkoman® Granulated Gluten-Free Tamari Soy Sauce are a great gluten-free protein-packed snack option.

"With plant-based foods and gluten-free options showing no signs of slowing down, Kikkoman ingredients offer manufacturers more than just quality and flavor. Their flavor-enhancing properties can add meaty umami and savory depth to an endless variety of savory and sweet flavor systems. This makes them an ideal solution for developers of plant-based and gluten-free products," said Junya Taniguchi, Senior Manager, Industrial Sales & Marketing, Kikkoman Sales USA, Inc.

Introduced in 2021, IFT FIRST means Food Improved by Research, Science and Technology. It is IFT's response to the transformative nature of the global food system. The annual event and food expo is a place where professionals can discover the latest global trends, newest innovation, and cutting-edge solutions while making strategic connections to advance their business and careers.

"The science of the food community is an essential piece to the global food system, especially in the wake of the last two years, where the need to bolster our food supply and problem-solving have become everyday challenges," said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean. "IFT FIRST is designed to serve as an inflection point that connects the latest in business and science, fosters connections, is a hub for innovation, and offers solutions to specific issues and complex challenges."

To learn more, visit Kikkoman at Booth #S1405 and register for IFT FIRST by visiting iftevent.org .

About Kikkoman Sales USA , Inc.

Kikkoman Sales USA, Inc., the world's leading soy sauce manufacturer, offers a full line of authentic, on-trend Asian sauces and ingredients, plus a variety of sodium-reduced and flavor-enhancing solutions for your formulation needs. Perfectly balanced, American-made Kikkoman Soy Sauce is one of the most versatile, clean label umami ingredients. Kikkoman offers the broadest, most trusted selection of forms and options available—reduced sodium, no preservative added, organic, non-GMO, tamari, gluten-free, and even an innovative clear variety. Whether you need liquid or dehydrated, tankers, 275-gallon totes, or 55-gallon drums, the answer is simple: when it comes to soy sauce, Kikkoman is the only source you need.

About Institute of Food Technologists

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of approximately 12,000 individual members from 95 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world's greatest food challenges. Our organization works to ensure that our members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. We believe that science is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit www.ift.org.

