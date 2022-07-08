HERBALIFE NUTRITION HONORED BY THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION (DSA) WITH AN EXCELLENCE IN BUSINESS AWARD AT THE 2022 ANNUAL MEETING

The Company Is Recognized as an Industry Leader in Education, Creativity, and Innovation

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition was presented with the Excellence in Business Award for its HN Grow mobile learning application by the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) at the DSA Engage Annual Meeting in Boca Raton, FL. Randall Popelka, vice president for Government and Industry Affairs at Herbalife Nutrition, North America, accepted the award during the association's recognition presentation.

"We congratulate the teams and our distributors involved who contributed to the development of this interactive educational business tool for their hard work and commitment to creating an engaging and effective application to help grow our independent distributors' business," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president, and managing director at Herbalife Nutrition, North America.

The creation of HN Grow was a cross-collaboration with the Global Member Education team leading the effort and support from Global Technology Services, the regions, and the Global Education Committee consisting of distributors. The Company also worked with Intuition, a global knowledge solutions company, to support the back-end Learning Management System and deliver a customized learning interface accessible to distributors on iOS and Android devices and desktop computers.

The Company created HN Grow to streamline the orientation process and provide continuous education for distributors through eLearning modules, videos, podcasts, and presentations about the Company's products, nutrition, business, compliance, coaching, and personal development topics. In addition, the platform enables the Company to measure the assurance of learning among distributors who use HN Grow through an increase in knowledge and confidence, as well as engagement and performance in the business.

"We are pleased to celebrate Herbalife Nutrition for their innovation and dedication to enhancing communities with entrepreneurial opportunities and providing renowned products and services throughout the world," shared Joseph N. Mariano, president of the U.S. Direct Selling Association.

The HN Grow mobile application launched in 2019 and, as of December 2021, is available in 44 countries and 13 languages and hosts more than 1600 localized learning items worldwide. The Company continues to launch HN Grow in more countries while adding training content and features to enhance the learning experience.

ABOUT THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION

For more than a century, the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) has served as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services, typically outside a fixed retail establishment. In 2021, direct selling took place across the United States, generating $42.7 billion in retail sales, and 7.3 million entrepreneurs in the U.S. sold products or services through the direct selling channel, providing a personalized buying experience for 44.6 million preferred customers and discount buyers.

ABOUT HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

