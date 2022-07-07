Nitches' Enters Final Phase of Miles Davis Clothing Collection with Renowned Artist Voodo Fé

Company is targeting top apparel stores and websites for distribution

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today announced it's entering the final phase of its Miles Davis clothing collaboration with Voodo Fé, a multimedia artist and producer with over 8,000 works of art. VooDo Fé has a licensing agreement with the Miles Davis family to create an exclusive collection of streetwear items that celebrate the life and work of one the world's greatest musicians. Fé approved the clothing samples and is already planning to expand the initial product run.

"The hip artwork combined with the luxurious look and feel of the clothing really represents the smooth, soulful sound of the incomparable Miles Davis," said Fé, artist and designer of the Miles Davis clothing collection. "The collection epitomizes cool and is already drawing attention from some major celebrities who can't wait to get their hands on the limited-edition items."

Nitches and Fé are targeting leading retail and department stores for distribution, as well as selling direct through websites such as nitchescorp.com.

"The collection is top-of-the-line and very distinctive, making the items a must-have for fans of the great Miles Davis," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "VooDo Fé's creativity and imagination is what led to this -one-of-kind clothing line and could even lead to clothing with an embedded NFT collection in the future."

Fé has worked with well-known brands like Calvin Klein, DKNY, NFL, and NBA. His clients include Mos Def, Talib Kweli and Dave Chappelle.

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

