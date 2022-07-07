Win Stuff
Booking Holdings to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3

Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago

NORWALK, Conn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its second quarter 2022 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3.

Source: Booking Holdings
About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-webcast-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-3-301582063.html

