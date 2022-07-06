TV Personality, Entrepreneur and QVC Star Kim Gravel Signs Book Deal with Thomas Nelson; Inspirational Memoir to come April 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, announces today that it will publish Collecting Confidence: Start Where You Are to Become the Person You Were Meant to Be by celebrated TV personality, style expert and award-winning entrepreneur Kim Gravel. Gravel has over 20 years of success in the entertainment, fashion, and beauty industries, including starring in the reality show Kim of Queens and two of the most successful brands on QVC in recent history. The book was acquired at auction in a significant deal by Executive Editor Janet Talbert from Claudia Riemer Boutote at Red Raven Studio. The book, Gravel's first, is scheduled to release in April 2023.

As a compelling entertainer, Gravel infuses colorful conversation and fun stories into everything she does. Her passion is to empower every woman to "believe in your own beauty." Gravel founded Belle by Kim Gravel and Belle Beauty which are sold on QVC and hosts a bevy of number one shows on the network. In addition to her television work, she is an inspirational speaker, entrepreneur, and former Miss Georgia.

"I am excited to partner with the team at Thomas Nelson," said Gravel. "It is my hope that Collecting Confidence will help everyone who reads this book start right where they are to become everything they were meant to be. It's time to chip away the negative images and find the masterpiece that's just waiting to be revealed. I know there is greatness in every woman. You've been collecting it since the day you were born. Deep down, you know that too! Life is an all-you-can-eat buffet, including dessert. You don't have to settle for the crumbs."

Drawn from the ups and downs of her own life, from her Southern roots to becoming the Queen of QVC, Gravel's first book will call readers to collect their confidence and remember who they really are when faced with trials and challenges.

"We are proud to partner with Kim Gravel on Collecting Confidence," said Tim Paulson, VP and Publisher of Nelson Books. "She is an inspirational powerhouse dedicated to changing women's lives. Her motivational message resonates with the empowering books, authors, and brands we publish which transform the lives of readers."

About Kim Gravel:

Kim Gravel is the host of a bevy of number-one shows on QVC and is a wildly successful entrepreneur, television personality, inspirational firebrand, life coach, podcaster, and leader in the fashion and beauty industry. In 2016 Kim partnered with QVC to launch her apparel line Belle by Kim Gravel, followed by the Belle Beauty cosmetic line a year later. In five years, Kim has grown her brands from zero to more than $150 million in annual sales. In 1991, Gravel was one of the youngest contestants to become Miss Georgia and later starred in the groundbreaking Lifetime Network's hit docuseries Kim of Queens. Kim lives outside Atlanta with her husband, Travis, and two sons.

About Thomas Nelson:

Thomas Nelson, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., is a world-leading provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. The publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, cookbooks, curriculum, and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information, please visit www.thomasnelson.com.

