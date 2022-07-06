NICO Announces New Distributor for Australia and New Zealand Markets

INDIANAPOLIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device innovator NICO Corporation announced that it has partnered with Imedcare, Australia-based supplier and distributor of devices specializing in neurosurgery for the Australia and New Zealand neurosurgery medical sector.

"We look forward to expanding access to NICO's innovative technologies in this region through our exclusive distribution partnership with Imedcare," said Steve Ball, General Manager for International markets and U.S. Western Region Sales Director. "Their team has several years of experience in neurosurgery, which will further strengthen our product awareness and adoption in Australia and New Zealand and more importantly, offer surgeons the opportunity to positively affect patient outcomes."

NICO is an evidence- and outcomes-based company dedicated to enabling new surgical options for brain abnormalities (some of which might have previously been inoperable) and the ability to create access for direct delivery of novel therapeutics and for the emerging world of brain implants. Its technologies have been featured in more than 175 peer-reviewed published papers with over 550 unique authors from major academic centers.

NICO currently holds over 250 issued or pending patents, with 60 focusing solely on safe and repeatable non-disruptive access through eloquent areas of the brain with NICO BrainPath®, efficient removal of tumors and clots down a small corridor using the NICO Myriad®, and collection and biological preservation of tumor tissue in the operating room with the Automated Preservation System®. It is the first company to develop and patent technologies to create an entirely new minimally invasive surgical market in neurosurgery for subcortical and skull base lesions, including hemorrhagic stroke – the most costly, deadly and debilitating form of stroke with no surgical solution to date.

